Druddigon weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go

Druddigon regularly makes appearances in Raids in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together a guide on its weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it.

While many species make their Pokemon Go debut and then disappear for months, Druddigon is one of the few creatures that often returns to 3-Star Raids to give trainers a chance to battle and catch it.

This powerful Dragon-type was first introduced in Black & White’s Unova region, and years later it finally made its Pokemon Go debut as part of the Dragonspiral Descent event in December 2021.

If you’re looking to defeat it in a 3-Star Raid Battle, then you’ve come to the right place, as you’ll find details of its weaknesses and the best counters to take it down below.

Niantic

Druddigon weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Druddigon is a pure Dragon-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type attacks. Dragons are often weak against other Dragons, so it might be best to focus on Fairy and Ice.

It’s also important to know what Druddigon is resistant against when heading into battle: Avoid using Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type attacks or Pokemon as they won’t do much damage at all.

Best counters for Druddigon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Best Moves Dialga Dragon Breath & Draco Meteor Zacian Snarl & Play Rough Dragonite Dragon Breath & Outrage Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang & Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow & Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath & Avalanche Gardevoir Charm & Dazzling Gleam Togekiss Charm & Dazzling Gleam Weavile Ice Shard & Avalanche Jynx Frost Breath & Avalanche

The Pokemon above represent some of the best counters you can use for Druddigon, but don’t worry if you don’t have any of them. Simply focus on your strongest Dragon, Fairy, and Ice-type Pokemon.

As we mentioned earlier, most Dragons are weak against other Dragon-types, so if you are going to use a Dragon-type Pokemon in this Raid, make sure it has enough bulk to last a decent amount of time.

It’s also important to remember that this is a 3-Star Raid Battle, so we’d recommend joining forces with at least two or three other players to make sure you have the best chance at defeating Druddigon.

While you’re here, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides:

Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | What’s in the item shop?