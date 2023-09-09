How to get Bombirdier in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Bombirdier has made its Pokemon Go debut, so here’s everything you need to know to catch this Paldean bird including counters and details of its Shiny availability.

Known as the Item Drop Pokemon in the Pokedex, Bombirdier first appeared in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on the Nintendo Switch. It then arrived in Pokemon Go as part of the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event on September 10, 2023.

If you’re looking to add this Flying/Dark-type Pokemon to your collection in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the details you need below including the best counters you can use to defeat it in a Raid Battle.

How to catch Bombirder in Pokemon Go

Right now, it seems the only way to get Bombirdier in Pokemon Go is to first defeat it in a Raid Battle. Once you’ve successfully done this, you’ll be given a limited amount of Premier Balls to attempt to capture it. Remember to use Pinap Berries to boost your chances!

Bombirdier will be appearing in 3-Star Raids during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, which runs in the game from September 10 to September 15, 2023. It’s unknown how frequently it will appear once this event is over, so definitely catch one now if you can.

Bombirdier counters in Pokemon Go

Here are some of the best counters to defeat Bombirdier in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Best Moveset Zekrom Charge Beam & Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock & Discharge Raikou Thunder Shock & Wild Charge Rampardos Smack Down & Rock Slide Rhyperior Smack Down & Stone Edge Electivire Thunder Shock & Wild Charge Magnezone Spark & Wild Charge Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang & Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath & Avalanche

If you don’t have any of the counters above, simply focus on your strongest Pokemon that can target Bombirdier’s weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock.

Bombirdier is a 3-Star Raid Boss, so you should be able to defeat it solo as long as you have a solid team of counters with high CPs and their optimal movesets.

Can you catch a Shiny Bombirdier in Pokemon Go?

It’s very rare for a new Pokemon to make its Go debut alongside its Shiny variant, but the good news is that Shiny Bombirdier is already available to encounter in Pokemon Go.

Bombirdier has one of the game’s more subtle Shiny variants, with the main difference being a dark grey beak and legs as opposed to the traditional Bombirdier’s red beak and legs.

As with any Shiny Pokemon, it’s going to be very difficult to encounter a Shiny Bombirdier. You’ll need a mix of luck and patience (and probably lots of Raid Passes!) if you’re determined to catch one.

That's everything you need to know about catching Bombirdier.

