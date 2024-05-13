Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders: Naganadel, Blacephalon, Stakataka & more

Niantic has announced the Ultra Space Wonders event in Pokemon Go to mark the debut of Naganadel, Blacephalon, and Stakataka.

The month of May has plenty in store for Pokemon Go players, including the introduction of Ultra Beasts Naganadel, Blacephalon, and Stakataka. This month also kicks off the beginning of Go Fest 2024, with the first event starting in Sendai, Japan.

On May 13, Niantic confirmed trainers could fuse Necrozma with Solgaleo or Lunala for the first time in the mobile game.

Now, the Pokemon Go developer has announced the Ultra Space Wonders event to prepare players to face new Ultra Beasts in Raids.

NIANTIC

Ultra Space Wonders will run from Thursday, May 23, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders bonuses

Trainers can benefit from the following bonus during the event:

Double the XP for winning Ultra Beast Raids

Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders spawns

Here’s a look at the Pokemon that will spawn more frequently during Ultra Space Wonders:

Ekans*

Zubat*

Tentacool*

Koffing*

Stunky*

Croagunk*

Trubbish*

Skrelp*

Mareanie*

Some trainers might even encounter the following:

Dratini*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Raids

Here are the Raids that will occur during Ultra Space Wonders:

One-Star

Paldean Wooper*

Hisuian Qwilfish*

Hisuian Sneasel*

Bagon*

Deino*

Three-Star

Galarian Weezing*

Druddigon*

Turtonator*

Five-Star

Stakataka (Eastern Hemisphere)

Blacephalon (Western Hemisphere)

Mega Raids

Mega Pidgeot

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Field Research task encounters

Nidoran♀*

Nidoran♂*

Trubbish*

Mareanie*

Some trainers might even encounter the following:

Goomy*

Jangmo-o

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Ultra Space Wonders Special Research

The final part of the World of Wonders Special Research will be released at the start of this event. These tasks will reward players with XP, Rare Candy, Mysterious Components, encounters with event-themed Pokemon, and Poipole Candy.

Pokemon Go Ultra Space Wonders Timed Research

Ultra Space Wonders will include paid Timed Research, which will cost $5.00 or equivalent pricing in one’s country. The Timed Research rewards include four Premium Battle Passes, Mareanie encounters, and more.

