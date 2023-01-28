How to beat 7-star Greninja Tera Raid: best builds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poison Tera Type Greninja has lived in the nightmares of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players since 7-star Tera Raids were introduced, but here are the best builds to help counter the poison dart frog.

Seven-star Tera Raids have made for the bulk of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game. Every weekend, players are offered a three-day window to challenge incredibly difficult raid bosses that require a level of skill rarely needed in Pokemon games.

Charizard came first, but cheeky Azumarill and Sylveon builds made quick work of the iconic Gen 1 starter. Then there was Cinderace. A much more challenging fight, but one that players were able to find creative solutions to. Stored Power Slowbro or a Veluza surrounded by Acupressure Qwillfish did the job well.

Now, players are faced with their greatest challenge yet: Poison Tera Type Greninja. With an insanely diverse moveset that hard counters Ground- & Psychic types, players will be tested like never before. But to help you pass, here are the best builds to counter 7-star Greninja Tera Raids.

Contents

The Pokemon Company

Unrivaled Greninja Moveset & Typing

Unrivaled Greninja, while having a base dual-typing of Water & Dark, is a Poison Tera Type meaning it’s vulnerable to Ground and Psychic moves. But Greninja’s moveset makes Ground and Psychic-type Pokemon vulnerable, meaning players have to get creative.

7-Star Greninja has six moves (two flex, four offensive) that it will use during the raid, but luckily they leave enough room for a few Pokemon to be viable. Here is Greninja’s moveset:

Main Moveset

Gunk Shot

Hydro Beam

Ice Beam

Night Slash

Flex Moves

Double Team

Toxic Spikes

Greninja will use Double Team and Toxic Spikes at the beginning of the match but won’t use them again. Toxic Spikes poison a Pokemon after it’s knocked out and re-enter the battle. Double Team will raise its evasiveness.

Best Clodsire Build for Greninja

This Clodsire is a must-have in Greninja Tera Raids as its moveset allows it to lower Greninja’s accuracy and its Special Defenses. Its ability – Water Absorb – renders it immune to Water-type attacks. If need be, Earth Power can also be used to deal damage.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Earth Power – Mud Slap – Recover – Acid Spray Soft Sand Water Absorb Calm HP & Special Attack

Best Clodsire Moveset

Earth Power – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Mud Slap – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Recover – Learned via breeding

– Learned via breeding Acid Spray – Learned via TM

Best Quagsire builds for Greninja

There are two Quagsire builds that players can use against Greninja. The first is an offensive build that utilizes the special defense lowering power of Acid Spray giving it an opening to spam Earth Power. It’s also immune to Water attacks thanks to its ability, and Haze removes the evasion boost Greninja gives itself upfront.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Haze – Acid Spray – Earth Power – Recover Soft Sand Water Absorb Adamant HP & Attack

Offensive Quasire Moveset

Haze – Learned at level 12

– Learned at level 12 Acid Spray – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Earth Power – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Recover – Learned via breeding

The second Quagsire is a support build that pairs well with strong attackers in online play. It functions identically to Clodisre, except it uses Yawn to stall Greninja instead of Earth Power.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Mud Slap – Acid Spray – Yawn – Recover Leftovers Water Absorb Sassy HP & Special Defense

Support Quagsire Moveset

Mud Slap – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Acid Spray – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Yawn – Learned at level 23

– Learned at level 23 Recover – Learned via Breeding

Best Slowbro Build for Greninja

The Stored Power Slowbro build that was so popular in Cinderace Tera Raids is back as a viable option against Greninja. However, with an evasion boost up front, hitting Stored Power requires a bit of luck. While it was a great solo Pokemon to use against Cinderace, Stored Power Slowbro pairs well with Clodsire and Quagsire.

Use Iron Defense for the first three turns, then use Nasty Plot for the next three turns. Once your stats are maxed out, use Stored Power.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Iron Defense – Nasty Plot – Stored Power – Psychic Terrain Leftovers Oblivious Bold HP & Special Attack

Stored Power Slowbro Moveset

Iron Defense – learned via TM

– learned via TM Nasty Plot – learned via TM

– learned via TM Stored Power – learned via TM

– learned via TM Psychic Terrain – learned via TM

Best Gastrodon Build for 7-Star Greninja

Gastrodon’s Storm Drain ability opens up a lot of possibilities for other teammates as it negates damage from all Water-type moves, even ones used on other Pokemon. It also has access to Earth Power to deal damage, Mud Slap to lower accuracy, and Recover to sustain itself in battle.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Earth Power – Mud Slap – Recover – Acid Armor Ability Shield Storm Drain Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Gastrodon Moveset

Earth Power – learned at level 39

– learned at level 39 Mud Slap – learned at level 1

– learned at level 1 Recover – learned at level 1

– learned at level 1 Acid Armor – learned via breeding

Best Lucario for Greninja Raids

This Lucario build is an offensive powerhouse, but it does require a bit of a setup to maximize damage. Players will want to use Nasty Plot up front to boost their Special Attack. If there isn’t a player using Metal Sound or another Special Defense lowering move, it might be a good idea to use Metal Sound a couple of times to make Greninja more vulnerable.

Psychic can then chip away at Greninja’s health while Leftovers restore your health after every turn. Calm Mind can also be used to help mitigate some of the potential damage.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Nasty Plot – Metal Sound – Psychic – Calm Mind Leftovers Inner Focus Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Lucario Moveset

Nasty Plot – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Metal Sound – Learned at level 28

– Learned at level 28 Psychic – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Calm Mind – Learned at level 24

Best Toxicroak build for Greninja Tera Raids

Toxicroak is a heavily offensive Pokemon that utilizes its Dry Skin ability to nullify Water-damage. Swords Dance three times to maximize your Attack stat and follow it up with an Earthquake to deal massive damage. Acid Spray can also be used to lower Greninja’s Special Defense if you have Special Attacker teammates.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Earthquake – Swords Dance – Acid Spray – Taunt Ability Shield Dry Skin Adamant HP & Attack

Best Toxicroak Moveset

Earthquake – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Swords Dance – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Acid Spray – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Taunt – Learned at level 1

That’s everything you need to know about taking down Unrivaled Greninja in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

