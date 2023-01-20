Best Gastrodon build for 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids

Greninja has stumped trainers as it poses one of the greatest threats from a 7-star Tera Raid, but Gastrodon is the perfect counter for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Poison-type boss.

The fan-favorite Gen 5 starter Greninja is the next featured Pokemon in the incredibly challenging Scarlet & Violet 7-star Tera Raids. And with a hearty moveset and Poison Tera Type, players are struggling to develop adequate counters.

This is because Greninja’s Poison typing makes it weak to Ground- and Psychic-type moves. But Ground- and Psychic-type Pokemon are especially weak to Greninja’s Dark and Water base typings. Not to mention that 7-Star Tera Raid bosses have more than four moves at their disposal, and Greninja has one of the most diverse movepools in the franchise.

Luckily, one unique Ground-type Pokemon negates damage dealt by otherwise supereffective moves, and that’s the goopy monster Gastrodon. Here’s how to build it for Greninja raids.

Best Gastrodon build for Greninja Tera Raids

First up, you’ll want to get a Gastrodon with the ability Storm Drain. This makes the Pokemon immune to Water-type damage and increases its Special Attack by one stage every time it is attacked. Since Water-type moves are super effective against Ground types – which Gastrodon is – this ability is a game changer.

With Grenina boosting your Special Attack, trainers will want their moveset to be focused on that stat. Earth Power can be used to deal massive damage, while Mud Slap can lower Greninja’s accuracy.

Recover is a great choice to keep players in the fight longer as it restores Gastrodon’s health, and Acid Armor can be used to boost the Pokemon’s defense, allowing it to tank hits from non-Water moves. Finally, give the slug a Soft Sand to hold to boost its Ground-type attacks and Gastrodon should be a viable option in this fight.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Earth Power – Mud Slap – Recover – Acid Armor Soft Sand Storm Drain Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Gastrodon Moveset

Earth Power – learned at level 39

– learned at level 39 Mud Slap – learned at level 1

– learned at level 1 Recover – learned at level 1

– learned at level 1 Acid Armor – learned via breeding

