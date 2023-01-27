Best Lucario build for 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The fan-favorite Greninja has finally appeared in 7-star Tera Raids, and this build for the equally favored Lucario could be the ticket for overcoming the hardest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet challenge yet.

The 7-Star Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. With a stacked six-move arsenal and dynamic typing, players have to work together to take down this beast. This might just be the most difficult Tera Raid event yet.

But another fan-favorite Pokemon could be the key to taking this poisonous frog down. Lucario, a Steel/Fighting type immune to Poison damage, has a moveset focused on building up power leading to massive consistent damage.

Here is how to build the best Lucario to counter the 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids.

Best Luscario build for Greninja Raids

Lucario is only viable if appropriately built. It will need the Inner Focus hidden ability so that Greninja’s Dark-type moves don’t make it flinch. And players will want to max out its Special Attack stat to deal the most damage possible.

Despite being an attacker, its moveset will consist of three status moves and one Special Attack move. Metal Sound will lower Greninja’s Special Defense, Nasty Plot will raise Lucario’s Special Attack, and Calm Mind will raise its Special Defense and Special Attack.

After you’ve set up by lowering and raising stats, use Psychic to deal the most damage. Players can also give their Lucario Leftovers to hold to regain health after every turn.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Nasty Plot – Metal Sound – Psychic – Calm Mind Leftovers Inner Focus Modest HP & Special Attack

Best Lucario Moveset

Nasty Plot – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Metal Sound – Learned at level 28

– Learned at level 28 Psychic – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Calm Mind – Learned at level 24

That’s everything you need to know about Lucario in Greninja Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

