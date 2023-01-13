Best Slowbro Tera Raid build: How to solo Cinderace raids with Stored Power

Players have found a way to easily beat Cinderace in seven-star Tera Raids, and it’s by using this incredibly powerful Stored Power Slowbro build – but it’s for Solo play only.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s post-game is almost entirely made up of Tera Raiding. Despite a brief retreading of gyms and a short tournament, the bulk of the gameplay after the credits roll is found in Tera Raiding.

As such, Game Freak continues to put on special events featuring starter Pokemon from previous generations. These have included Charizard and Cinderace thus far. But these aren’t just normal raids. These seven-star Tera Raids are incredibly difficult and require a lot of skill to pull off.

However, players have found an optimized Slowbro build that allows them to solo the seven-star Cinderace using Nasty Plot, Iron Defense, and Stored Power.

Best Slowbro Tera Raid build

It is important to note that this build is best used when playing solo. With the randomness of online raiding, players will have more success if they use this Slowbro against Cinderace on their own.

For this build to work, players will need to boost their stats to build up the damage Stored Power can do. Players should use Iron Defense on their first three turns, and then Nasty Plot for the next three. On turn six, players can use Psychic Terrain to boost damage further or go for the kill with Stored Power.

Giving Slowbro Leftovers will help it maintain its health during the setup phase, and players will want to juice its HP and Special Attack EVs.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Iron Defense – Nasty Plot – Stored Power – Psychic Terrain Leftovers Oblivious Bold HP & Special Attack

Best Slowbro moveset

Iron Defense – learned via TM

– learned via TM Nasty Plot – learned via TM

– learned via TM Stored Power – learned via TM

– learned via TM Psychic Terrain – learned via TM

That’s everything you need to know about Slowbro in Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

