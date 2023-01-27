Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Best Quagsire builds to counter 7-Star Greninja Tera Raids

Greninja has started to appear in 7-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is a must-have Quagsire build that gets the job done.

The 7-Star Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it has the potential to be the most difficult Tera Raid yet. With a stacked six-move arsenal and dynamic typing, players have to work together to take down this beast.

That’s where Quagsire comes in! While its regional counterpart Clodsire is also a good choice for these Tera Raids, Quagsire has a move flexible moveset allowing players to be more offensive or supportive depending on how they like to play.

Here are the best offensive and supportive Quagsire builds to use during 7-star Greninja Tera Raids.

Best offensive Quagsire for Tera Raids

As mentioned in the title, this is the offensive Quagsire build meaning players will use this one to deal damage. It also means players won’t have to worry about picking the correct moves to support your teammates as much.

Start with the move Haze to negate the buffs from Greninja’s Double Team. Then Acid Spray three times to deal chip damage and lower Greninja’s Special Defense while charging your Tera Orb. Finally, Terastalize and use Earth Power until Greninja is defeated.

Players will need the Water Absord Ability to negate Water damage and will want to learn Recover as a fourth move to regain health when necessary. Focus on Special Attack and HP to maximize the best stats for this battle.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Haze – Acid Spray – Earth Power – Recover Soft Sand Water Absorb Adamant HP & Attack

Best Quagsire offensive moveset

Haze – Learned at level 12

– Learned at level 12 Acid Spray – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Earth Power – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Recover – Learned via breeding

Best support Quagsire for Tera Raids

This Quagsire is built to support other team members allowing them to deal more damage. This means we will be ditching the harder-hitting moves to make room for more status moves. With high defensive stats and a bothersome moveset for Greninja, this Quagsire is an ultimate team player.

Support Quag will be kitted with the stat-lowering moves Acid Spray and Mud Slap. While these do minor chip damage, they will lower Greninja’s Special Defense and Accuracy, respectively. Yawn can also stall Greninja for a couple of turns, and the last move slot can either be Helping Hand or Recover.

As a support role, you’ll want to make use of cheers, so Recover may seem redundant, and using Helping Hand at an opportune time can help deal the extra damage required to win the fight. HP and Special Defense are the favored stats to train.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Mud Slap – Acid Spray – Yawn – Recover Leftovers Water Absorb Sassy HP & Special Defense

Best Quagsire support moveset

Mud Slap – Learned via TM

Acid Spray – Learned via TM

Yawn – Learned at level 23

Recover – Learned via Breeding

That’s everything you need to know about Closdire in Greninja Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

