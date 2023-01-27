Best Clodsire build for 7-star Greninja Tera Raids: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can use this optimized Clodsire build to take on 7-star Greninja Tera Raids in online play.

The 7-Star Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it has the potential to be the most difficult Tera Raid yet. With a stacked six-move arsenal and dynamic typing, players have to work together to take down this beast.

Luckily, this Clodsire build is optimized to counter the Unrivaled Greninja, despite its ground typing leaving it vulnerable. But that’s where its special ability comes in, giving Clodsire the edge it needs to be a viable attacker against Greninja.

Best Clodire build for Greninja Raids

Clodsire isn’t hard to use in Tera Raids as it doesn’t require an elaborate setup to be effective. All it needs is the Water Absord ability to negate water damage and the proper moveset to deal damage and lower stats.

The main damage-dealing move will be Earth Power, but players shouldn’t be afraid to sneak in Mud-Slaps at the beginning to lower Greninja’s accuracy. Recover can be learned via breeding and can be used to regain health throughout the match. When Greninja pops its shield, use Acid Spray to deal chip damage and lower Graninja’s Special Defense.

Holding Soft Sand will increase the power of Ground-type moves, which are super effective against Greninja’s Poison Tera Type.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Earth Power – Mud Slap – Recover – Acid Spray Soft Sand Water Absorb Calm HP & Special Attack

Best Clodsire Moveset

Earth Power – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Mud Slap – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Recover – Learned via breeding

– Learned via breeding Acid Spray – Learned via TM

