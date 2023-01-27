Best Toxicroak build for Greninja Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

One of the best counters to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s 7-star Greninja Tera Raids is another humanoid frog with a knack for Poison-type moves. Here’s the best Toxicroak build to take on Greninja.

The 7-Star Unrivaled Greninja Tera Raid event has begun in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and it has the potential to be the most difficult Tera Raid yet. With a stacked six-move arsenal and dynamic typing, players have to work together to take down this beast.

However, calling the frog “unrivaled” is a bit misleading as another frog-like Pokemon gets the job done. Toxicroak may seem like a weak link at first glance due to its typing, but this Pokemon actually holds its own with the proper ability and moveset.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to build the best Toxicroak for 7-star Greninja raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Best Toxicroak for Greninja Tera Raids

Toxicroak is an attacker meaning its moveset will revolve around increasing its damage output and exploiting Greninja’s weaknesses. And this starts with Swords Dance, a status move that boosts the user’s attack by two stages. Use this move three times to max out Toxicroak’s attack stat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, players will likely want to begin the match with Taunt as it will keep Greninja from using Status moves like Toxic Spikes or Double Team. Once the player’s attack is maxed, use Earthquake to deal the most damage. And once Greninja pops its shield, use Acid Spray to lower its Defenses and chip away at its health.

Article continues after ad

You’ll want to make sure you give Toxicroak the Ability Shield to hold so Greninja cant nullify its Dry Skin ability. And focusing on training its HP and Attack stats will ensure it can deal even more damage and stay in the fight longer.

Pokemon Level Moveset Held Item Ability Nature EVs & IVs 100 – Earthquake – Swords Dance – Acid Spray – Taunt Ability Shield Dry Skin Adamant HP & Attack

Best Toxicroak Moveset

Earthquake – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Swords Dance – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Acid Spray – Learned via TM

– Learned via TM Taunt – Learned at level 1

That’s everything you need to know about Toxicroak in Greninja Tera Raids! Check out more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet