All returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC expansion, Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, includes plenty of returning favorites that weren’t included in the base game. Here’s a breakdown of every returning Pokemon we know so far.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will get two DLC episodes in the second half of 2023 called The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

Alongside these two new DLC expansions came the confirmation that over 230 Pokemon would return to the Paldean Pokedex from older Generations.

The most recent DLC trailer confirmed a handful of those returning Pokemon, so let’s break down the full list of all the returning favorites being introduced to the Paldearegion through Scarlet & Violet’s DLC.

All returning Pokemon in The Teal Mask expansion

The Teal Mask is the first part of the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC, which is set to release in fall 2023. This DLC will focus on the land of Kitakami, which appears to center around rural Japanese areas and Japanese festival culture. Here are the Pokemon confirmed to reappear in the Teal Mask DLC:

Gen 1

Vulpix

Ninetales

Snorlax

Gen 2

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Yanma

Yanmega

Aipom (Violet exclusive)

Johtonian Wooper

Johtonian Quagsire

Gligar (Scarlet exclusive)

Gen 3

Poochyena

Mightyena

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Feebas

Milotic

Chimecho

Gen 4

Chingling

Munchlax

Ambipom (Violet exclusive)

Gliscor (Scarlet exclusive)

Gen 7

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

All returning Pokemon in The Indigo Disk expansion

The Indigo Disk is the second half of the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC, which is set to release in winter 2023. This DLC will focus on Blueberry Academy, which emphasizes competitive battling in its curriculum. Here are the Pokemon confirmed to reappear in the Indigo Disk DLC:

Gen 1

Exeggucte

Exeggutor

Seel

Dewgong

Gen 3

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Gen 5

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Minccino

Cinccino

Golett

Golurk

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Gen 6

Espurr

Meowsticc

Gen 7

Alolan Exeggutor

Gen 8

Micery

Alcremie

These Pokemon have either been listed on the official website or appeared in the trailer released on June 21, 2023. We will update this list as more Pokemon are confirmed to return to Gen 9.

