Corviknight has returned in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, meaning trainers will need to know all of its weaknesses and resistances if they want to defeat it in battle.

It may have only made its debut in last generation’s games Sword & Shield, but the ominous Flying/Steel-type Corviknight has already become a popular choice thanks to its unique typing and powerful moves.

Fans will be glad to know that it’s returned in Scarlet & Violet as part of the Paldea Pokedex. This is great news if you’ve got a Corviknight on your team, but not so great if you’re facing one down in battle.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to defeat Corviknight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including details of its weaknesses and resistances.

Corviknight weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Corviknight is a Flying/Steel-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against Electric and Fire-type attacks.

If you don’t have any Pokemon with these move types, you can try using Dark, Fighting, Ghost, Ice, Rock, or Water-type attacks as Corviknight receives neutral damage from these.

Side note: If you’re battling a Corviknight that has terastallized its weaknesses will be different. You can use our type chart to help you out there.

Corviknight resistances in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Corviknight is resistant to Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Normal, Psychic, and Steel-type attacks so it’s best to avoid using these where possible.

It’s also completely immune to Ground and Poison-type attacks, so there’s no point trying to use these as you’ll just be wasting a turn.

Corviknight’s weaknesses and resistances are the same across all mainline Pokemon games including Sword & Shield, so the same information applies there.

