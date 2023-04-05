The Spring Cup is the latest addition to the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some best team recommendations to help you win.

Alongside the regular Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the Pokemon Go Battle League regularly features themed cups to give trainers around the world a unique challenge that forces them to rethink their usual team compositions.

To celebrate the arrival of spring – and hopefully some more sun! – the Spring Cup has sprung upon the Go Battle League. In this cup, you’ll only be able to use Fairy, Grass, and Water-type Pokemon, so there’s a lot to think about when building a team.

If you’re wondering how to rise to the top of the Spring Cup, you’ll find a couple of best team recommendations and a list of some of the top-performing Pokemon right here.

Niantic

Best team for the Spring Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams for the Spring Cup would be Galarian Weezing, Ferrothorn, and Pelipper.

These are three of the strongest eligible Pokemon and together they should give you decent coverage against most other Pokemon you’ll face off against.

Another great team would be Tentacruel, Abomasnow, and Lanturn.

The main goal is to have coverage against the three types that are eligible for the Spring Cup – Fairy, Grass, and Water – as well as the most popular Pokemon in the meta. We can get a good idea of what those will be from PvPoke’s rankings.

This isn’t an exact science, especially with dual-types to think about, but it’s a good place to start building a team. It seems like Fairy-types will have a smaller role to play in the Spring Cup than Water-types and Grass-types, but you shouldn’t rule them out entirely.

As always, it’s impossible to say what a true ‘best’ team looks like as it really depends on the Pokemon that your opponent sends into battle. For example, Abomasnow might be a top-ranking Pokemon in this cup, but a strong Tentacruel will pretty much always defeat it.

Having said that, you’ll find a roundup of some of the top-performing Pokemon you can use in the Spring Cup below.

Best Pokemon for the Spring Cup

Here are some of the best Pokemon to use in the Spring Cup alongside their optimal movesets:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Galarian Weezing Fairy Wind Overheat & Brutal Swing Ferrothorn Bullet Seed Power Whip & Flash Cannon Pelipper Wing Attack Weather Ball (Water) & Hurricane Tentacruel Poison Jab Acid Spray & Scald Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) & Energy Ball Lanturn Spark Surf & Thunderbolt Trevenant Shadow Claw Seed Bomb & Shadow Ball Araquanid Bug Bite Bug Buzz & Bubble Beam Walrein Powder Snow Icicle Spear & Earthquake Mawile Fire Fang Power-Up Punch & Play Rough Cradily Bullet Seed Stone Edge & Grass Knot Dedenne Thunder Shock Discharge & Play Rough

Pokemon Go Spring Cup rules & restrictions

The main rules of the Spring Cup are that only Fairy, Grass, and Water-type Pokemon can take part and they must all be below 1,500 CP.

While this does heavily limit the Pokemon you can use, it’s worth remembering that dual-types who are at least half Fairy, Grass, or Water-type – such as the Water/Poison-type Tentacruel – are eligible to enter.

One final restriction to be aware of is that Toxapex is banned from this cup.

The Spring Cup starts on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 1PM PST / 4PM EST / 9PM BST and ends on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 1PM PST.

It will run alongside the traditional Master League. If you’re looking to rise to the top of that high-tier league, we have a Master League best team guide.

That's everything you need to know about the Spring Cup.

