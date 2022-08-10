The Summer Cup is the latest challenge to arrive in the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together the best team to help you rise through the ranks.

Alongside the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, there are loads of unique cups in Pokemon Go that shake up the rules to give you a fresh challenge and make you rethink your ‘best team’ lineups.

The latest cup to arrive in Season 11 of the Pokemon Go Battle League is the Summer Cup, which celebrates the sunniest season by only allowing Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Normal, and Water-type Pokemon to compete.

Niantic

Best team for the Summer Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use for the Summer Cup is Pachirisu, Trevenant, and Lickitung. These are three of the strongest eligible competitors and together they provide good coverage options.

Of course, this ‘best team’ could always fail depending on the team your opponent uses – but you won’t know that until the battle has started, so this is a good starting point to see what works for you.

We’ve gone into more detail about some of the best Pokemon you can use in the Summer Cup below, including the best movesets for each one, as well as details of their resistances and weaknesses.

Best Pokemon for the Summer Cup

Lickitung (XL)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Lick

Lick Charged Move: Body Slam and Power Whip

Body Slam and Power Whip Resistances: Ghost

Ghost Weaknesses: Fighting

Lickitung is a big name in the Great League (and quite a few sub-1500 CP cups). As long as you’ve got enough XL Candy and access to the Legacy Move Body Slam, it can rise to the top ranks in the Summer Cup too.

Lick is the only Fast Move that’s good for Lickitung, so make sure you have it. As we mentioned before, you’ll need access to the Charged Move Body Slam for its low cost and shield-baiting potential, while Power Whip offers extra Grass-type coverage.

Pachirisu (XL)

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Volt Switch

Volt Switch Charged Moves: Thunder Punch and Thunderbolt

Thunder Punch and Thunderbolt Resistances: Electric, Flying, and Steel

Electric, Flying, and Steel Weaknesses: Ground

Pachirisu makes a surprise appearance near the top of the Summer Cup meta, partly because Ground-types are banned (and that’s its only weakness). It’s tricky to get one powered up enough, so Zapdos is a good alternative if you need it.

Volt Switch is the best Fast Move for Pachirisu, as it has the same energy generation as Spark but superior damage output. As for Charged Moves, Thunder Punch is great for shield baiting, while Thunderbolt can be your finisher.

Trevenant

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball

Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water

Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice

Trevenant quickly rose to the top ranks of the Great League and the Ultra League after it debuted in Halloween 2021, so it’s not too surprising to see it as a standout Pokemon here in the Summer Cup.

Shadow Claw is one of the best Fast Moves in the game. Combine that with the low-cost Seed Bomb and the devastating Shadow Ball as Trevenant’s Charged Moves, and not much can stand in its way.

Tropius

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Air Slash

Air Slash Charged Moves: Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace

Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace Resistances: Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water

Fighting, Grass, Ground, and Water Weaknesses: Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Rock

Tropius is another Great League favorite that fares very well in the Summer Cup with considerable bulk and great moves. It’s also in the unique position of being a Grass-type that can take out other Grass-types with Flying-type moves.

Air Slash is the best Fast Move here, giving Tropius quick enough energy generation to access its two preferred Charged Moves: the Grass-type Leaf Blade and the Flying-type Aerial Ace, both of which will give you good coverage.

Vigoroth

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Move: Body Slam and Bulldoze

Body Slam and Bulldoze Resistances: Ghost

Ghost Weaknesses: Fighting

Vigoroth is another Pokemon that only has one weakness (Fighting) which is banned in the Summer Cup. With key wins against Lickitung, Walrein, Magnezone, and Swampert, it’s a great addition to your team and is cheap to evolve at only 25 Candy.

We’d recommend Counter for any Pokemon that has access to it, so definitely make sure Vigoroth knows this Fast Move. Then, for Charged Moves, go with the low-cost Body Slam paired with Bulldoze for extra coverage.

Pokemon Go Summer Cup rules & restrictions

The main rule of the Summer Cup is that only Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Normal, and Water-type Pokemon are eligible to compete, and they must all be below the max 1,500 CP limit.

Although this does restrict the Pokemon you can use quite a bit, it’s good to know that dual types are allowed. For example, the Ghost/Grass-type Trevenant can still compete as its half Grass-type.

The Summer Cup begins on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and ends on August 17, 2022, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Ultra League – and you can see our best team recommendations for that here.