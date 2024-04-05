Best team for Pokemon Go Jungle Cup: Great League edition

Pokemon Go’s World of Wonders season is offering trainers the chance to take part in the Jungle Cup: Great League edition. Let’s break down the best team of Pokemon trainers can bring along.

In Pokemon Go’s Battle League, trainers can take on other trainers in PvP battles to determine who’s the best of the best in Niantic’s monster-catching mobile game.

In April 2024’s World of Wonders season, trainers can take on the Ultra League and the Jungle Cup: Great League edition.

The Jungle Cup has a handful of restrictions that trainers should keep in mind, so let’s go over the best Pokemon that fans can bring into the Jungle Cup, as well as the best overall team you can use to try and reach the top.

Contents

Best team for the Jungle Cup: Great League edition in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams Trainers can use in Pokemon Go’s Jungle Cup: Great League is Steelix (Shadow if available), Vigoroth, and Clodsire, as these are three of the Great League strongest fighters in the meta and together they’ll provide solid type coverage against the more common picks.

As always, it’s very difficult to determine what the ‘best’ Great League team is, thanks to the wide swathe of Pokemon opponents can choose from. For example, Registeel may be king of the Great League, but it will always have trouble against a strong Whiscash, Talonflame, or Swampert.

Having said that, there are a few Pokemon that will perform well in most situations. Many of these require XL Candy to be viable, but not all Trainers have reached that level yet so we’ve included some non-XL recommendations, too.

Best Pokemon for the Jungle Cup: Great League edition

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Steelix

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Moves: Crunch & Psychic Fangs

Crunch & Psychic Fangs Resistances: Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, and Bug

Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, and Bug Weaknesses: Fighting, Fire, Ground, and Water

While not topping the charts of the normal Great League, Steeling performs incredibly well in the Jungle Cup: Great League edition for a handful of reasons.

For one, it performs very well against strong picks like Dragonite, Guzzlord, Skarmory, and many more. Steelix serves as a great lead option thanks to its spammy moves and incredible bulk. The Steel-type also boasts an absurd amount of resistances allowing it to stay in battle longer.

Its Fast Move should be Dragon Tail thanks to its 15 base Power and energy generation. Its Charged Moves should go to Crunch and Psychic Fangs, as both have the ability to Debuff the opponent.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Skarmory

Fast Move: Steel Wing

Steel Wing Charged Moves: Brave Bird & Sky Attack

Brave Bird & Sky Attack Resistances: Poison, Grass, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Ground, Flying, Fairy, and Dragon

Poison, Grass, Bug, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Ground, Flying, Fairy, and Dragon Weaknesses: Electric, and Fire

Skarmory is fairly well-rounded and its typing makes it resistant to several others. Its only true weaknesses are Electric and Fire, though it can struggle against other Steel-types like Steelix.

Steel Wing is Skarmory’s preferred Fast Move, as it has better energy generation and is effective against Fairy, Ice, and Rock. Sky Attack and Flash Cannon are clearly its best Charged Moves, as Brave Bird isn’t that good.

Clodsire

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Earthquake & Stone Edge

Earthquake & Stone Edge Resistances: Poison, Electric, Rock, Fighting, Fairy, and Bug

Poison, Electric, Rock, Fighting, Fairy, and Bug Weaknesses: Ground, Ice, Psychic, Water

Clodsire is another excellent choice for the Jungle Cup thanks to its bulk and overall flexibility. It performs well against Pokemon like Mantine, Wigglytuff, and Guzzlord.

In terms of moves, trainers should opt for Mud Shot as the Fast Move as Ground is a great offensive type. In a similar vein, Earthquake is an excellent Charged Move to use. Along with Stone Edge Clodsire has access to two of the most powerful Charged Moves in the game.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Vigoroth

Fast Move: Counter

Counter Charged Moves: Body Slam & Rock Slide

Body Slam & Rock Slide Resistances: Ghost

Ghost Weaknesses: Fighting

Vigoroth is a very flexible option to bring along, thanks to its typing and move pool. As such, it makes for a great secondary switch in after your lead Pokemon has started feeling the heat.

Vigoroth has a wide variety of moves to take in the Jungle Cup, but players should opt for Counter as the Fast Move with Body Slam and Rock Slide for Charged Moves.

Overall, Vigoroth is a great Pokemon to spam hard-hitting moves as well as bait out opponents

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Abomasnow

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Moves: Weather Ball (Ice) & Energy Ball

Weather Ball (Ice) & Energy Ball Resistances: Water, Ground, Grass, and Electric

Water, Ground, Grass, and Electric Weaknesses: Fire, Bug, Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, and Steel

Abomasnow (preferably its Shadow variant) is a bit of a high-risk-high-reward Pokemon to bring along into the Jungle Cup. It performs well against certain common picks like Whiscash, Gliscor, and Trevenant, but it has plenty of weaknesses and can go down fairly easily.

That being said, it has access to some great moves for Great League. Powser Snow is a solid Ice-type move with great energy yields, meaning players can spam Weather Ball (Ice).

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Mandibuzz

Fast Move: Snarl

Snarl Charged Moves: Dark Pulse & Aerial Ace

Dark Pulse & Aerial Ace Resistances: Psychic, Ground, Grass, Ghost, and Dark

Psychic, Ground, Grass, Ghost, and Dark Weaknesses: Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock

Many Dark-types suffer from a lackluster move pool and Mandibuzz is no exception, but it does have some solid strengths in Great League. For one, it has fewer resistances than other Great League recommendations, and it compensates for its moves with a high Defense and a solid Stamina stat.

Regarding moves, Snarl has quicker energy generation than Air Slash, so we’d recommend using that Fast Move. Mandibuzz’s best Charged Move is Dark Pulse, as it deals good damage and benefits from STAB. In case you’re looking for more coverage, Aerial Ace is a good choice.

The Pokemon Company

Quagsire

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Aqua Tail (Elite TM) & Stone Edge

Aqua Tail (Elite TM) & Stone Edge Resistances: Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, and Electric

Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, and Electric Weaknesses: Grass

Clodsire’s Johtonian predecessor, Quagsire (preferably its Shadow variant), is another great choice for the Jungle Cup. Like Clodsire, it’s very bulky and its movepool gives it excellent coverage.

Again, we recommend choosing Mud Shot as the Fast Move with Aqua Tail and Stone Edge for Charged Moves. It’s worth noting that Aqua Tail will require an Elite TM, as it was available through Wooper’s Community Day in 2023.

NIANTIC

Guzzlord

Fast Move: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Moves: Dragon Claw & Crunch

Dragon Claw & Crunch Resistances: Psychic, Water, Grass, Ghost, Fire, Electric, and Dark

Psychic, Water, Grass, Ghost, Fire, Electric, and Dark Weaknesses: Fairy, Bug, Dragon, Fighting, and Ice

This dual Dark/Dragon-type Ultra Beast has climbed the ranks in the Great League and sits at the top thanks to its powerful moveset and massive HP stat. Despite having a very low Defense, Guzzlord is a great lead in battle.

For the Fast Move, Dragon Tail is the way to go, with Dragon Claw and Crunch rounding out the Charged Move slots.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Mantine

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Moves: Aerial Ace & Ice Beam

Aerial Ace & Ice Beam Resistances: Ground, Water, Steel, Fire, Fighting, and Bug

Ground, Water, Steel, Fire, Fighting, and Bug Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

Mantine is a versatile option for the Jungle Cup: Great League edition, sporting solid bulk, a spammy moveset, and fairly strong offensive options.

Wing Attack is the go-to Fast Move option thanks to STAB and quick energy generation. Aerial Ace and Ice Beam will round out the Charged Move slots. Aerial Ace hits hard for low energy costs while Ice Beam is good for coverage and is very strong.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Swampert

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Hydro Cannon (Elite TM) & Earthquake

Hydro Cannon (Elite TM) & Earthquake Resistances: Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, and Electric

Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, and Electric Weaknesses: Grass

Now for a more accessible Pokemon that doesn’t need XL Candy, Swampert is an excellent Water/Ground-type, which means it only has one weakness (Grass) and can take down powerful Steel-types like Steelix and Skarmory.

Mud Shot is the best Fast Move for energy generation, so choose that. Swampert excels with Hydro Cannon, which you can only get from Community Days or with an Elite Charged TM, but Earthquake is a solid backup Charged Move otherwise.

The Jungle Cup: Great League edition will kick off on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST and run until Friday, April 12, 2024, at 1 PM PT.

This means you’ll have just one week to master this Go Battle League cup and work your way to the top! It will certainly be interesting to see which Pokemon reign supreme by the end.

Those are the best Pokemon you can take to the Great League Jungle Cup. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guides below:

