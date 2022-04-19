The Retro Cup is returning to the Pokemon Go Battle League! With a unique set of rules and restrictions, our best team recommendations will help you secure the win.

Alongside the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, the Pokemon Go Battle League regularly features themed cups with unusual rules and restrictions to give trainers a fresh challenge.

The latest to arrive in the Go Battle League’s Interlude Season is the Retro Cup, which only allows types from the first generation games. This means no Dark, Steel, or Fairy-type Pokemon are allowed to enter.

If you’re struggling to figure out the best team to take into battle, we’ve featured five of the best Pokemon for the Retro Cup below, as well as their best movesets.

Contents

Best team for the Retro Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use for the Retro Cup in Pokemon Go is Lickitung, Trevenant, and Walrein, as these are three of the strongest eligible competitors that cover a wide range of types.

Of course, it’s hard to say what the ‘ultimate’ team looks like as it really depends on your opponents. For example, Lickitung will beat most Pokemon in the Retro Cup, but it will almost always lose to Machamp.

Having said that, there are several Pokemon who rise to the top of the ranks with the ability to perform well in most scenarios, which you can see below. Even better, most of them don’t need XL Candy.

Best Pokemon for the Retro Cup in Pokemon Go

Lickitung (XL)

Fast Move: Lick

Lick Charged Move: Body Slam and Power Whip

Body Slam and Power Whip Resistances: Ghost

Ghost Weaknesses: Fighting

Lickitung is the one to beat in the Retro Cup. You’ll need XL Candy and a Legacy Move (or an Elite Charged TM) to make it viable, but it’s definitely worth it, with key wins against most of the big players here.

As we mentioned, you’ll need access to the Charged Move Body Slam to make Lickitung work. Pair that with Lick as the optimal Fast Move and Power Whip as a secondary Charged Move for extra coverage.

Walrein

Fast Move: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Moves: Icicle Spear and Earthquake

Icicle Spear and Earthquake Resistances: Fighting, Water, Electric, Fairy, and Grass

Fighting, Water, Electric, Fairy, and Grass Weaknesses: Fire, Flying, Ice, and Psychic

Since it received a Community Day-exclusive Fast Move and Charged Move, Walrein has rocketed to the top of the ranks in loads of leagues and cups in the Go Battle League, including the Retro Cup.

You’ll need those exclusive moves to make it viable, though, so make sure you have Powder Snow as a Fast Move and Icicle Spear as a Charged Move, with Earthquake as a powerful secondary attack.

Trevenant

Fast Move: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Moves: Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball

Seed Bomb and Shadow Ball Resistances: Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water

Electric, Fighting, Grass, Ground, Normal, and Water Weaknesses: Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ice

Trevenant really shook up the Pokemon Go Battle League meta when it arrived in 2021’s Halloween event, so it’s no surprise to see it appear as one of the best Pokemon to use right here in the Retro Cup.

Shadow Claw is one of the best Fast Moves in the game, so you’ll want to use that. When it comes to Charged Moves, go with Seed Bomb for baiting shields and Shadow Ball as a powerful finisher.

Altaria

Fast move: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged moves: Sky Attack and Dragon Pulse

Sky Attack and Dragon Pulse Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Water

Bug, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ground, and Water Weaknesses: Dragon, Fairy, Ice, and Rock

Altaria is probably the most difficult Pokemon to obtain on our list, purely because it costs a ridiculous 400 Candy to evolve from Swablu, but if you’ve got one under the 1,500 CP limit it’s a huge contender.

Dragon Breath is a brilliant Fast Move, so make sure you have that in Altaria’s moveset. As for Charged Moves, you’ll want Sky Attack for quick hits and Dragon Pulse for devastating STAB damage.

Cresselia

Fast move: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged moves: Grass Knot and Moonblasdt

Grass Knot and Moonblasdt Resistances: Fighting and Psychic

Fighting and Psychic Weaknesses: Bug, Dark, and Ghost

One of the few Legendaries that can realistically compete in the Retro Cup is the Psychic-type Cresselia, which has the ability to take down almost all Fighting-types as well as Walrein, Mew, and Deoxys.

Psycho Cut is the best Fast Move at Cresselia’s disposal, giving quicker access to its Charged Moves – the cheap Legacy Move Grass Knot for spamming and Moonblast for dealing huge STAB damage.

Pokemon Go Retro Cup rules & restrictions explained

The main rule of the Retro Cup is that only the old-school types are allowed to compete, which means Dark, Fairy, and Steel-type Pokemon aren’t allowed to enter.

That’s not the only restriction, either, as any Pokemon you want on your team must be below the max 1,500 CP limit.

Pokemon Go Retro Cup start & end date

The Retro Cup will kick off in the Pokemon Go Battle League on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1pm PST / 6pm EST / 9pm BST and run until Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 1pm PT.

It will appear alongside the Ultra League