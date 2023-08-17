Best team for the Fantasy Cup in Pokemon Go
The Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition is returning to the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the best teams you can run in this cup.
It’s good news for fans of Dragon, Fairy, or Steel-type Pokemon, as these three titanous elemental types are coming together for one big stand-off in the Pokemon Go Battle League’s unique Fantasy Cup.
Whether you’re a Dragonite destroyer, a Florges fan, or a Registeel rocker, it’s time to prove your mettle. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best Pokemon and their top moves for the Fantasy Cup.
One of the best teams you can use in the Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition is Registeel, Tapu Fini, and Dragonite.
These powerful creatures are expected to be three of the top-performing Pokemon in the Fantasy Cup, and together they should be able to provide coverage against most opponents you’ll come across.
Another solid team recommendation would be Giratina (Altered), Alolan Sandslash, and Florges.
Of course, it’s impossible to recommend one team for all scenarios as it always depends on what your opponent sends out. Registeel may be top of the charts, but it will always lose against a strong Lucario.
Having said that, the teams we’ve suggested above – as well as the list of Pokemon below – should give you a fighting chance in most Fantasy Cup battles you enter.
Best Pokemon for the Fantasy Cup
Here are some of the best Pokemon for the Fantasy Cup as well as their optimal movesets:
|Pokemon
|Fast Move
|Charged Moves
|Registeel
|Lock On
|Focus Blast & Flash Cannon
|Tapu Fini
|Water Gun
|Surf & Moonblast
|Giratina (Altered)
|Shadow Claw
|Dragon Claw & Shadow Sneak
|Dragonite
|Dragon Breath
|Dragon Claw & Superpower
|Melmetal
|Thunder Shock
|Double Iron Bash & Superpower
|Xerneas
|Geomancy
|Close Combat & Moonblast
|Florges
|Fairy Wind
|Disarming Voice & Play Rough
|Alolan Sandslash
|Shadow Claw
|Ice Punch & Drill Run
|Excadrill
|Mud Shot
|Drill Run & Rock Slide
|Lucario
|Counter
|Power-Up Punch & Shadow Ball
The main thing to consider when forming a team for the Fantasy Cup is that you’ll need a mix of types to provide coverage against a wide range of opponents.
Getting all of your team as close to 2,500 CP as possible is also be important, as well as making sure they have their best movesets. Remember, you can use Fast TMs and Charge TMs to change moves.
Pokemon Go Fantasy Cup rules & restrictions
The main rule of the Fantasy Cup: Ultra League Edition is that only Dragon, Fairy, and Steel-type Pokemon under the 2,500 CP limit are allowed to enter.
While this does severely limit your options when compared to the open Ultra League, remember that dual types like the Fairy/Water-type Tapu Fini can take part, which does make forming a team a little bit easier.
There are also two banned Pokemon in this cup: Galarian Stunfisk and Cobalion.
Pokemon Go Fantasy Cup start & end date
The Fantasy Cup will kick off on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and leave rotation on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 1PM PT.
It will run alongside the Master League. We’ve got a best Master League team guide to help you master that challenging league as well.
