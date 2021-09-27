The Little Jungle Cup is a brand new cup in the Pokemon Go Battle League. It puts a twist on the already restrictive Little Cup rules, so finding the best team to take into battle is more important than ever.

Each season of the Pokemon Go Battle League introduces a new cup with special rules to give dedicated Trainers a new challenge to tackle alongside the standard Great League, Ultra League, Master League, and their remixes.

In Season 9 of the Go Battle League, it’s time for the Little Jungle Cup. Like the standard Little Cup, there’s a max CP of 500, so you’re probably going to be severely restricted on what you can take in – especially if you’ve powered up all your best fighters.

What makes it different is that only Normal, Grass, Electric, Poison, Ground, Flying, Bug, and Dark-type Pokemon are allowed to enter, and they don’t need to be able to evolve. Aside from that, Shuckle and Smeargle aren’t permitted to take part.

Best team for the Little Jungle Cup in Pokemon Go

For the best chance at success in the Little Jungle Cup, we’d recommend a team consisting of Cottonee, Skarmory, and Wigglytuff as they’re three of the strongest options and offer decent coverage across the board.

As always in the Go Battle League, it’s almost impossible to say what the absolute ‘best team’ looks like as it will change depending on the Pokemon you’re up against – and you’ll never know what they are until you’re in a battle.

Having said that, there are some great contenders for the Little Jungle Cup who will put up a good fight in almost any situation. Below, we’ve listed the best options to focus on, but make sure they’re all below 500 CP first.

Best Pokemon for the Little Jungle Cup

Cottonee

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Grass Knot and Seed Bomb

Grass Knot and Seed Bomb Resistances: Water, Grass, Fighting, Electric, Ground, Dark, and Dragon

Water, Grass, Fighting, Electric, Ground, Dark, and Dragon Weaknesses: Fire, Poison, Steel, Flying, and Ice

Cottonee is likely going to be the star of the show in the Little Jungle Cup. Its unique dual Grass/Fairy-typing gives it an advantage over lots of popular types including Water and Fighting, and many Trainers will have one leftover from the Element Cup.

With Fast Moves likely playing a big part in the Little Jungle Cup, having the powerful Charm is a huge advantage. You won’t get many chances to use Charged Moves in this CP-restricted cup, but go with Grass Knot or Seed Bomb anyway.

Galarian Stunfisk

Fast Move: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Moves: Rock Slide and Earthquake

Rock Slide and Earthquake Resistances: Poison, Rock, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Bug, Steel, Normal, Psychic, and Dragon

Poison, Rock, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Bug, Steel, Normal, Psychic, and Dragon Weaknesses: Fire, Water, Ground, and Fighting

Galarian Stunfisk has become an unexpected standout in many cups and leagues in Pokemon Go, and it’s great for the Little Jungle Cup, too. It won’t be easy to find, but if you can get one that’s below the 500 CP restriction, you’ll be on to a winner.

Go for Mud Shot as your Fast Move, as its quick energy gain might give you access to some powerful Charged Moves if you can survive long enough: Rock Slide provides extra coverage while Earthquake deals incredible damage.

Skarmory

Fast Move: Air Slash

Air Slash Charged Moves: Brave Bird and Sky Attack

Brave Bird and Sky Attack Resistances: Ground, Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Bug, and Poison

Ground, Dragon, Psychic, Normal, Steel, Flying, Fairy, Grass, Bug, and Poison Weaknesses: Fire and Electric

Skarmory is a brilliant choice in both the Great League and Ultra League, and it has the ability to perform just as well in the Little Jungle Cup thanks to its bulk and impressive Flying/Steel-typing that offers an insane amount of resistance.

Opting for a Flying-type moveset consisting of Air Slash as your Fast Move and Brave Bird as your Charged Move is wise, as this will help Skarmory take down popular choices including Cottonee, who will likely be everywhere in this cup.

Wigglytuff

Fast Move: Charm

Charm Charged Moves: Ice Beam and Play Rough

Ice Beam and Play Rough Resistances: Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Ghost

Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Ghost Weaknesses: Steel and Poison

Being able to use Wigglytuff in the Little Jungle Cup will be a game-changer for some Trainers. This popular Kanto-region Pokemon is known for being incredibly tanky, and that should be a real advantage when the max CP is so low.

Charm is the go-to Fast Move for Wigglytuff, as it deals some impressive STAB damage. You most likely won’t get to use Charged Moves here, but having Ice Beam is good for extra coverage while Play Rough is a solid secondary option.

Ducklett

Fast Move: Wing Attack

Wing Attack Charged Move: Bubble Beam and Brave Bird

Bubble Beam and Brave Bird Resistances: Ground, Steel, Fire, Bug, Water, and Fighting

Ground, Steel, Fire, Bug, Water, and Fighting Weaknesses: Electric and Rock

Ducklett is another Element Cup standout that transfers well to the Little Jungle Cup meta. Being a dual Water/Flying-type means it can wipe out both Fire and Grass opponents and has very few weaknesses that can be exploited.

The main use for Ducklett is to take down Cottonee, but it can also be used against Abomasnow, Chikorita, Swinub, and many others. Just be careful when going up against the likes of Galarain Stunfisk, Wigglytuff, and Skarmory, who will have no trouble taking Ducklett out.

Pokemon Go Little Jungle Cup start date & time

The Pokemon Go Battle League’s new Little Jungle Cup will kick off on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 1 pm PDT and run until Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1 pm PDT.

This means you’ll have two weeks to master this new Go Battle League cup and work your way to the top! It will certainly be interesting to see which Pokemon reign supreme by the end.

You can check out the current and upcoming schedule for the Go Battle League Season 9 right here.