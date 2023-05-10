The Sunshine Cup is a brand new addition to the Pokemon Go Battle League, so we’ve put together some of the best team recommendations to help you eclipse the opposition.

If you’re looking for a fresh challenge outside of the traditional Great League, Ultra League, and Master League, then the Sunshine Cup might be just what you need.

This limited-time cup features a unique ruleset where only Normal, Fire, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon are allowed to compete, which really limits the number of Pokemon you’ll be able to use.

If you’re hoping to shine bright in the Sunshine Cup, you’ll find a couple of best team recommendations and a list of some of the top-performing Pokemon right here.

Best team for the Sunshine Cup in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use for the Sunshine Cup is Pidgeot, Galarian Stunfisk, and Swampert.

Pidgeot is currently top of PvPoke’s rankings, thanks to a brilliant moveset that includes Feather Dance which issues a guaranteed Attack debuff to opponents, while Galarian Stunfisk and Swampert should help cover anything Pidgeot can’t handle.

An alternative team you could try out is Noctowl, Vigoroth, and Abomasnow. These three Pokemon have great coverage between them and also currently place very high in the Sunshine Cup rankings.

Remember that it’s impossible to know what a true ‘best team’ looks like for any league or cup in the Go Battle League, as it always depends on the Pokemon your opponent sends out – and you’ll never know that until you’re already in battle.

Having said that, the teams we’ve recommended above should give you a pretty good chance at success. You can also find some of the other top contenders alongside their optimal movesets below.

Best Pokemon for the Sunshine Cup

Here are some of the top Pokemon for the Sunshine Cup in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Pidgeot Gust Feather Dance & Brave Bird Galarian Stunfisk Mud Shot Rock Slide & Earthquake Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon & Sludge Wave Noctowl Wing Attack Sky Attack & Shadow Ball Vigoroth Counter Body Slam & Bulldoze Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice) & Energy Ball Victini Quick Attack V-Create & Overheat Dubwool Double Kick Body Slam & Payback Gliscor Wing Attack Earthquake & Night Slash Miltank Tackle Body Slam & Ice Beam Blaziken Counter Blaze Kick & Stone Edge Obstagoon Counter Night Slash & Cross Chop

Pokemon Go Sunshine Cup rules & restrictions

The main rules of the Sunshine Cup are that only Normal, Fire, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon are eligible to enter and they must be below the 1,500 CP limit.

There’s also one banned Pokemon who cannot take part in the Sunshine Cup, and that’s Charizard.

Pokemon Go Sunshine Cup start & end date

The Sunshine Cup begins on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and ends on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Ultra League, and we’ve got a best Ultra League team guide that can help you out there.

