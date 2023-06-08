The Summer Cup is returning to the Pokemon Go Battle League for an Ultra League Edition, which means you’ll need to rethink your existing best team compositions.

After running with a Great League Edition format for one week, the Summer Cup (which only allows Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Normal, and Water-type Pokemon to enter) is heating things up with a new Ultra League Edition format.

The main difference is that Pokemon up to 2,500 CP are now eligible to enter, so the team you were using for the Great League Edition probably won’t cut it here.

To help you figure out which Pokemon to use in the Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition, we’ve put together some team recommendations as well as a list of the Pokemon that are predicted to rise to the top of the meta.

Best team for the Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition in Pokemon Go

One of the best teams you can use for the Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition is Pidgeot, Zapdos, and Walrein.

Pidgeot is currently top of PvPoke’s rankings for this cup, thanks to a brilliant moveset that includes Feather Dance which deals out a guaranteed Attack debuff. Then, Zapdos and Walrein should be able to handle anything else that comes your way.

Another great team option would be Virizion, Victini, and Trevenant. These Pokemon are predicted to be very effective in the Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition and together they’ll provide a good range of coverage options for a variety of matchups.

As with any league or cup, though, it’s pretty much impossible to say what a true ‘best team’ looks like for the Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition as it really depends on your opponent’s team. For example, Pidgeot may be top of the rankings, but it will always fall prey to a strong Zapdos.

Having said that, the teams we’ve recommended above should give you a pretty good chance at success. You can also find some of the other top contenders alongside their optimal movesets below.

Best Pokemon for the Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition

Here are some of the best Pokemon you can use in the Sumer Cup: Ultra League Edition:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Pidgeot Wing Attack Feather Dance & Brave Bird Zapdos Thunder Shock Drill Peck & Thunderbolt Walrein Powder Snow Icicle Spear & Earthquake Virizion Double Kick Sacred Sword & Stone Edge Victini Quick Attack V-Create & Overheat Trevenant Shadow Claw Shadow Ball & Seed Bomb Tentacruel Poison Jab Scald & Sludge Wave Zekrom Dragon Breath Crunch & Wild Charge Charizard Wing Attack Blast Burn & Dragon Claw Swampert Mud Shot Hydro Cannon & Earthquake

As well as choosing good quality Pokemon and making sure they have their optimal movesets, you’ll also need to power them up as close to the 2,500 CP limit as possible.

For some of the Pokemon listed above, like Pidgeot and Tentacruel, that’s going to mean stocking up on XL Candy. This can be a time-consuming process, so we’d recommend focusing on Pokemon that you’ll use beyond this cup, especially as it’s only sticking around for one week.

Pokemon Go Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition rules & restrictions

The main rule of the Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition is that only Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Normal, and Water-type Pokemon are eligible to take part. They must also be at or below the 2,500 CP limit.

While this does restrict your options, it’s good to know that dual-type Pokemon are allowed to enter. For example, the Psychic/Fire-type Victini can have a spot on your team because it’s part Fire-type.

The Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition starts on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST and ends on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 1PM PT.

It will run alongside the traditional Great League. We’ve got a best Great League team guide if you’re looking to take that challenge on.