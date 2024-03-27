Pokemon Go players left stunned by “craziest” wild spawn they’ve ever seen

Pokemon Go players have been left stunned by a trainer’s wild encounter with a Shiny Salamence that spawned in raid-ready.

Rare Pokemon and impressive catches are nothing new in Pokemon Go. Seven years on from when it was first launched, trainers have seen just about everything there is to see at this point.

Despite this, a recently shared catch managed to leave players astounded with the Reddit post describing it as “The Craziest wild spawn ive ever seen.”

Admitting that they “could not believe it,” the post reveals the wild spawn to be a Shiny Salamence with 3,066 Combat Power and nearly perfect IVs.

Article continues after ad

The 3* Salamence wowed other players with one expressing, “Damn I can’t believe it either. Never seen a wild with that high CP that I can think of,” and another comment even going as far as to admit, “I think I just fainted a little bit.”

Article continues after ad

A different user replied, “I’ve never had a random wild mon above 2200 and this guy got a SHINY at 3000. That’s insane to me but I’m a measly level 31.”

Emphasizing how valuable this Salamence is one comment insisted, “if i had a masterball i would have 100% used it on this,” believing the Shiny Dragon was worthy of Pokemon Go’s rarest Poke Ball.

Article continues after ad

Salamence is one of the strongest Dragon-type Attackers in Pokemon Go so this encounter is special. However, it isn’t quite the strongest of all with Mega Rayquaza taking that title.