Which Deoxys forme is best in Pokemon Go: Attack, Defense, Speed, or Normal?

There are four Deoxys formes available in Pokemon Go – Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed Forme – but which one is the best to catch and power up? Let’s find out.

Unlike most Legendaries and Mythicals in Pokemon Go, there are actually four different versions of the Hoenn region’s Deoxys available to catch, and each one has its own unique moveset and stat distribution.

While many Trainers will want to catch all four Deoxys formes to add to their Pokedex, the next step is figuring out which forme is worth powering up, as they’ll require a lot of time and resources to max out.

Below, we’re going to look at Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme Deoxys, and Speed Forme Deoxys to see which one reigns supreme.

Contents

Which Deoxys forme is best in Pokemon Go?

The best Deoxys forme in Pokemon Go is without a doubt Defense Forme Deoxys. It has an impressive Defense stat (330), a great moveset including the brilliant Counter, and enough bulk and coverage options to outlast most opponents.

All of these advantages come together to make it a Great League champion, where it can take down the likes of Azumarill, Scrafty, and Galarian Stunfisk. It also puts in a solid Ultra League performance when powered up with XL Candy.

You might be tempted to invest in Attack Forme Deoxys, especially considering it has a huge base Attack stat (414), but with a shockingly bad base Defense stat (46), it simply won’t last long enough to be effective in many situations.

Normal Forme Deoxys does show some PvE potential, but there are far better options out there. Finally, Speed Forme Deoxys is the worst of the bunch, largely due to the fact that Speed stats aren’t a thing in Pokemon Go.

Deoxys Normal, Attack, Defense & Speed Forme stats

You can see individual stats for all four formes of Deoxys in Pokemon Go below:

Deoxys Forme Attack Defense Stamina Max CP Normal 345 115 137 3573 Attack 414 46 137 2916 Defense 144 330 137 2570 Speed 230 218 137 3255

When are the Deoxys formes returning to Pokemon Go?

All four Deoxys formes are returning to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go as part of the Season of Heritage, where they’ll appear one after the other for just a few days each in February 2022.

You can see the Raid schedule for each Deoxys forme in Pokemon Go below:

Normal Forme Deoxys: February 16 – February 19

February 16 – February 19 Attack Forme Deoxys: February 19 – February 22

February 19 – February 22 Defense Forme Deoxys: February 22 – February 25

February 22 – February 25 Speed Forme Deoxys: February 25 – March 1

It’s unknown when they’ll return to 5-Star Raids again, but with some Mythicals being out of rotation for months or even years, it’s definitely a good idea to catch the Deoxys formes while they’re still around.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Deoxys formes! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

