Even Lv. 50 Pokemon GO players can’t find this rare ‘mon

Some of the most dedicated Pokemon Go players in the game are sharing their struggle to find one particular type of Pokemon, and there’s a chance you already have one.

It’s no secret that Pokemon fans love finding Shiny Pokemon. These different forms of our beloved Pocket Monsters quite literally show them in a different light, swapping their pallets to give them a fancy new look. Meanwhile, the rarity of Shiny Pokemon gives ardent players a way to challenge themselves.

While your regular vanilla Shiny Pokemon may be a touch more common in Pokemon Go, the game has a few different ways to change this up, and one particular type of creature is the colloquially named ‘Shundo’ which is a Shiny Pokemon with perfect stats.

A Shiny Pokemon can veer from somewhere between 1/64 to 1/500 or so in Pokemon Go, but if most player’s collections are anything to go by, nabbing a ‘perfect’ Pokemon is much rarer. If you’ve been playing Pokemon Go for a while you can search for perfect Pokemon with the prompt “4*”.

Talking about the rarity of the Shundo, one Pokemon Go player took to Reddit with a post titled, “Just hit level 50. When do I get this “shundo” they speak of?”

It’s not just one person either, as plenty of other seasoned Pokemon Go fanatics are sharing their own bad luck when it comes to finding the perfect Shiny Pokemon. One comment says, “I’m level 50 with 110 hundos, over 900 shinies and ZERO shundos. Niantic hates me.”

Now, outside of trying to catch one and hoping for the best, the other tactic is to trade Shiny Pokemon, as stats get rerolled whenever you trade. This happened to one player, as they explained, saying, “I just traded shiny charmanders with my 10 yo daughter, she has about 200 pokemon in total. She got a shundo. I almost cried…”

Even players that do have a shundo mostly only have one or two, with one comment explaining, “Ey my one shundo is a ditto lol” while another adds, “Good luck. I got 2 and both were by chance via trade. I been playing since the beginning.”

Finally, while trading might not be for everyone, and finding them in the wild is unlikely, the best way to catch a Shundo may be on a Pokemon Go Community Day when the Shiny odds are already increased.

This is exactly what worked for one trainer, as they detail in a comment saying , “What really worked for me was going around on a Comm Day jokingly calling every 3rd Pokemon or so a Shundo before I clicked on it until I eventually got it right”.

With so many trainers still on the hunt for a Shundo, they could be the rarest type of Pokemon in all of Pokemon Go, and a worthy ‘white whale’ even for professional players there from the very beginning.