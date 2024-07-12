Pokemon Go Fest Global is the perfect opportunity for Shiny hunting, but some Shiny Pokemon are more worthwhile than others.

With the worldwide portion of the game’s biggest event of the year taking place on July 13 and 14, Pokemon Go players are gearing up to catch lots of rare creatures. This includes Shiny Pokemon, which will be easier to find, especially if you have a paid Ticket for Go Fest Global.

Trainers who attended local Pokemon Go Fest 2024 events have shown off their impressive Shiny hauls, getting players everywhere even more hyped for the event.

However, as any longtime fan can tell you, Shiny designs can be hit or miss, even for beloved Pokemon like the Eeveelutions. While some are epic recolorings worthy of their rare status, others are barely distinguishable from their original looks or so ostentatious that players either love or hate them.

Other Pokemon are quite rare, seldom appearing in-game outside of events like this, or have various forms and evolutions that make completing a Shiny living Dex all the more challenging.

To help you decide which ‘mon to pursue, here’s a list of the top 11 Pokemon worth Shiny hunting during Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024, ranked based on their designs, rarity, and more.

11. Buzzwole

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Along with Necrozma, the Ultra Beasts are a major focus of this year’s Go Fest, and all of their Shiny forms are in the game, with the exceptions of Stakataka and Blacephalon.

Xurkitree, Pheromosa, and Buzzwole’s Shinies are new, first appearing during the Sendai, Madrid, and New York City events, respectively.

All of these are rare and powerful creatures that aren’t always available in Pokemon Go, but if you have to choose one to Shiny hunt for, go with Buzzwole.

The Swollen Pokemon’s Shiny adds bright green accents that might look silly to some but add to its costumed superhero vibe.

It also helps that Buzzwole is pretty strong in Pokemon Go, excelling in Ultra League PvP battles thanks to its combination of bulk and speed.

10. Charmander

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Always a fan favorite, Charmander is one of the Pokemon that will appear more frequently during the event. Though its Shiny isn’t super exciting, trading its normal orange coloring for gold, evolving a Shiny Charmander into Charizard will get you one of the coolest Shinies in the franchise.

Shiny Charizard looks incredible with its black body and dark red wings. It also has two Mega Evolutions, which make it a powerful Pokemon that (like Necrozma, who’ll be discussed later) gives you access to a couple of different forms.

9. Dunsparce

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Dunsparce might not be the most exciting Pokemon, but its Shiny is made more compelling thanks to a Scarlet and Violet addition: Dundunsparce.

While it isn’t in Pokemon Go yet, Dunsparce’s evolution will surely be added eventually as Niantic adds more Paldea species to the mobile game. Catching a Shiny Dunsparce now means you could be one of the first to get your hands on Shiny Dundunsparce sometime in the future.

8. Corsola

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Corsola is among the Pokemon you’ll need to purchase a Ticket and use an Incense to encounter. If you have the opportunity, though, keep an eye out for Shiny Corsola, which is a nice aqua blue instead of pink.

Corsola is quite rare in Pokemon Go, normally only appearing around the tropics. That makes Go Fest Global one of the few chances for players everywhere to get the Coral Pokemon – making the Shiny that much sweeter.

7. Eevee

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Eevee is one of the most beloved Pokemon in the franchise, so it’s an obvious choice for Shiny hunting in any game. The Evolution Pokemon’s Shiny trades out its iconic brown fur for a light and snowy-looking gray.

Shiny Eevee can, of course, evolve into several different species, so nabbing at least one is essential if you want to own your favorite Shiny Eeveelution. Really, the only thing keeping it from being higher on this list is the fact that you can encounter Eevee throughout the year, so it’s not necessarily a Shiny to prioritize over others.

6. Ferroseed

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Ferroseed is a Pokemon that you really can’t go wrong with. While its Shiny – which swaps its green accents for blue – isn’t drastically different, what makes it worth hunting for is its evolved form.

Ferrothorn is a solid choice for PvP in Pokemon Go, so even if you don’t find a Shiny during Go Fest, you’ll probably walk away with a strong ally and plenty of Ferroseed Candy.

5. Jangmo-o

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Jangmo-o arguably has one of the most creative Shiny designs in the entire Pokemon franchise, with the recoloring emphasizing a part of its design that fans may have missed.

The Scaly Pokemon normally has a large yellow scale on its forehead, but its Shiny turns that pink, which makes the scale’s heart shape much more obvious.

It also uses the yellow normally reserved for the scale for the body, making Jangmo-o the rare example of a brightly-colored Shiny that feels deliberate rather than random.

Though its evolved forms keep this coloring, I personally think it looks best on Jangmo-o, so it might be best to keep it as is unless you really want to use a Shiny Kommo-o in battles.

4. Unown

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Unown is a unique Pokemon with 28 different forms to collect, some of which are exclusive to events. Even those that aren’t limited in this way seldom spawn under normal circumstances.

Go Fest Global will give players the chance to catch its A, D, G, H, I, N, T, and Y forms, though you’ll need to purchase a Ticket and use Incense to encounter it.

If you have the chance, though, Shiny Unown is worth hunting thanks to its rarity.

3. Phantump

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Beyond simply being a rare Pokemon, Phantump has a particularly unique Shiny variation.

The Stump Pokemon swaps its brown body for a grayish white and its green leaves for red ones. That coloring also carries over to Trevennant’s Shiny, and that birch tree-inspired coloring makes this evolutionary line look even more ghostly.

Shiny Phantump makes this adorable and ominous Pokemon – said to be a dead child’s spirit possessing a tree stump – even spookier and worth the effort to find.

2. Rockruff

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Finally, Rockruff is another great choice for Shiny hunting. This is another ‘mon restricted to Ticket holders using Incense, but those who can encounter it have the chance to obtain one of the rarest Shiny Pokemon in the game.

To start, Rockruff normally does not spawn in the wild; it’s usually exclusive to Eggs and Raids.

Additionally, while Rockruff and Lycanroc have been in Pokemon Go for years, Dusk Form Lycanroc didn’t join the game until January 2024. Even now, this version of the Pokemon is pretty rare, as only certain Rockruff can evolve into Dusk Form.

While there’s no guarantee that any Rockruff you catch – Shiny or otherwise – will be capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc, Shiny hunting Rockruff gives you the chance to find one of the greatest trophies in all of Pokemon Go.

1. Necrozma

The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Necrozma is the clear star of Pokemon Go Fest 2024, making its debut as part of the event. Unlike many new Pokemon, though, you won’t have to wait for a future event to find its Shiny, making Go Fest Global the perfect opportunity to hunt one down.

Shiny Necrozma trades its jet-black coloring for dark blue, and while that may not be the most exciting, remember that the Legendary has other forms. Dusk Wings and Dawn Mane are also debuting during Go Fest 2024, and their Shinies add a nice pale pink into the mix.

Finally, while it’s not in the game yet, there’s a chance you’ll be able to power up the Prism Pokemon into Ultra Necrozma when that debuts, so catching a Shiny Necrozma now may have even more benefits in the future.

Considering its front and center during in the event, Shiny Necrozma feels like the ultimate trophy from Pokemon Go Fest 2024, which is why it’s at the top of the list.

As you prepare for Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024, check out the rest of our coverage on the game, including this guide on tips and tricks for the event and our explanation of Dawn Mane and Dusk Wings Necrozma’s new Adventure Effects.