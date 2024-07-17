Veteran Pokemon Go players are sharing screenshots of the “unmatched” Shiny ‘mon they’ve captured in-game over the years.

Pokemon Go players can find Shiny Pokemon in a variety of ways, including in the wild, during Raid Bosses, through Research Task rewards, and so on.

Some users have more luck than others in this regard, encountering Shiny ‘mon on a relatively regular basis, while other players seldom come into contact with them at all.

As a result, the community has grown accustomed to sharing favorite Shinies amongst themselves as a point of pride. So when Reddit user Affectionate-Plan187 asked fellow fans about their favorite Shinies, many Pokemon Go vets were quick to respond.

For their personal favorite, the Redditor shared a screenshot of a Shiny Gliscor who was a “long-time want.”

One person in the thread said they captured their amazing Shiny Milotic after only a few weeks of playing Pokemon Go. “I caught this less than a month into playing the game just randomly outside my apartment,” the user explained.

Another Pokemon Go fan showcased a Shiny Corsola, which became an instant favorite because its “color, rarity, and cuteness is unmatched!”

A couple of people also highlighted their interesting Shiny Ninetales finds, one of which wears a costume in the form of a festive collar.

Further down the Reddit thread, someone else showed off a Shiny Arcanine with a striking yellow and brown coat of fur. One person responded by saying that although they have a Shiny Growlithe, “[I] can’t bring myself to evolve mine. He’s too cute.”

Countless Pokemon Go players likely grew their Shiny collections recently because of Pokemon Go Fest 2024. The global event ran from July 13 through July 14 and invited Trainers to face off against the newly added Legendary Necrozma, along with its Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings forms.