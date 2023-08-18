Best moveset for Diancie in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

The Mythical Diancie has made its debut during Pokemon Go Fest 2023, and many players are likely wondering how best to build it and if it’s any good in PvP and PvE content. Here’s a breakdown of Diancie’s best moveset and its utility.

Many Pokemon Go fans in the United States are excited to take part in the New York City Go Fest 2023 event, where trainers can encounter Diancie through a Special Research quest.

Those trainers lucky enough to have encountered this Mythical Pokemon during the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 celebration are likely wondering just how useful it is in battle and what the best moveset for it is.

As such, here’s a full breakdown of Diancie’s move list, best moveset, and whether it not it has potential in both PvP and PvE content.

Niantic Trainers who attend any Go Fest 2023 event can get Diancie early.

Diancie’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Given that Diancie currently has a small move pool to choose from, the best moveset you can teach the Rock/Fairy-type for PvP Battles is Rock Throw as the Fast Move and Rock Slide and Moonblast for its Charged Moves.

Rock Throw far outclasses Diancie’s only other Fast Move option, Tackle, for a handful of reasons. First and foremost, it simply does more damage. Second, Rock Throw also benefits from STAB — or Same Type Attack Bonus.

Rock Slide is Diancie’s best Charged Move option thanks to its overall DPS potential. Rock Slide is an 80 Damage move. only requires 45 Energy, and has a 2.7-second cooldown. This means that players can use it fairly often to send out solid damage to the enemy team.

The other Charged Move players should use on Diancie is Moonblast. This Fairy-type move costs 60 Energy, and deals 130 Damage. While Rock Slide allows Diancie to output quicker damage overall, Moonblast is another great option to round out its moveset.

All moves Diancie can learn in Pokemon Go

Here is a list of all of Diancie’s current moves in Pokemon Go:

Diancie Fast Moves

Tackle (Normal)

Rock Throw (Rock)

Diancie Charged Moves

Rock Slide (Rock)

Power Gem (Rock)

Moon Blast (Fairy)

Is Diancie good in Pokemon Go?

Unfortunately for trainers looking to use Diancie in PvP content, there’s not too much that stands out about the Mythical Pokemon. This is because the true benefit of Diancie is its Mega Evolved form, which can’t be used in PvP battles.

As such, Diancie is largely outclassed in every League format, including Great League, Master League, and Ultra League. In Great League, Diancie is severely outclassed by Carbink, which players can also get through Go Fest 2023. In other Leagues, trainers are better off using Rock-type Pokemon like Regirock, Bastiodon, or Terrakion.

For reference, at the time of writing, Diancie places 493rd in the Great League, 265th in the Ultra League, and 252nd in the Master League on PvPoke’s rankings.

However, it’s worth noting that Diancie does have some considerable value in PvE Raid content. As Pokemon can Mega Evolve freely in Raids, trainers will get a lot of mileage out of the Gen 6’s Mythical Diancie.

And there you have hit! That’s everything you need to know about Diancie’s best moveset in Pokemon Go! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

