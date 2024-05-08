GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go is testing player patience with Diancie cutscene

Scott Baird
Pokemon Go is testing player patience with Diancie cutsceneThe Pokemon Company/Niantic

Diancie’s appearance in a new Pokemon Go event is causing players to tap their watches in frustration as a lengthy intro cutscene plays during the encounter.

As a mobile game, Pokemon Go is designed to be played in short bursts. Despite this, the game loves its time-wasting animations, which are especially annoying as you have to repeat some of them daily.

Fortunately, wild Pokemon encounters rarely have extensive animations, except for the ones involving their capture. Usually, wild Pokemon just appear on the screen with little fanfare.

One exception to this includes Legendary and Mythical Pokemon, notably, Diancie, which can be encountered as part of the Pokemon Go Glitz and Glam event. These sometimes have longer intros, as befitting their special status.

Unfortunately, Diancie’s intro may have been a bit too long. As fans have discussed online, Diance’s 40+ second intro, where it dances around, was unnecessary – especially for a mobile game meant to be playable on the go.

While not exactly Final Fantasy VII “Supernova” or “Knights of the Round” levels of obnoxious, the Diancie intro feels a lot longer than it is, mostly because it’s just messing around and not doing anything exciting.

It doesn’t help that the Glitz and Glam event has been criticized for tasks that are time-wasting for other reasons, with rewards that are worth less than the Stardust used to finish them.

Luckily, lengthy intros for Pokemon Go Legendary/Mythical ‘mons are rare, so players don’t have to endure them regularly. If anything, Diance’s dancing intro might be the most memorable part of the event, as it’s otherwise the standard Pokemon Go affair.

Scott Baird

Scott has been writing for Dexerto since 2023, having been a former contributor to websites like Cracked, Dorkly, Topless Robot, Screen Rant, The Gamer, and TopTenz. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Scott started as a film student before moving into journalism. Scott specializes in Pokemon, Nintendo, DnD, Final Fantasy, and MTG. He can be contacted on LinkedIn.

