Best moveset for Carbink in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Carbink is one of the best Pokemon in Pokemon Go, as far as PvP play is concerned. Here’s an overview of the best moveset for the Rock/Fairy-type Pokemon.

Carbink was added to Pokemon Go in 2023, right in the midst of the Pokemon Go Fest. The Rock/Fairy-type Pokemon, since then, has turned into quite the force from a PvP standpoint.

But, what moveset should Go players specifically use for Carbink?

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Carbink in Pokemon Go.

The Pokemon Company

Carbink’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Carbink with Rock Throw as its Fast Move, with Rock Blast and Moonblast as Charged Moves.

Carbink can only choose from one of two different Fast Moves. Rock Blast does give the STAB bonus and has a higher DPS, while Tackle has the higher EPS per PokeBattler. Still, go with Rock Throw.

As far as Charged Moves go, both Rock Blast and Moonblast will get the coveted STAB bonus. The two moves are Rock and Fairy-type moves, respectively.

Moonblast is the heavy hitter, while Rock Blast is a low-cost Charged Move that packs a significantly higher punch than Power Gem.

All moves Carbink can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Carbink can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Rock Throw (Rock)

Tackle (Normal)

Charged Moves

Rock Slide (Rock)

Power Gem (Rock)

Moonblast (Fairy)

Is Carbink any good?

Since Carbink was made available in Pokemon Go in 2023, the Rock/Fairy-type Pokemon has been arguably the best Pokemon available to use in the Great League.

As of November 2023, XL Carbink ranked #2 in the Great League per PvPoke, behind only Medicham.

However, Carbink doesn’t have much potency outside of the Great League. The Rock/Fairy-type can get overwhelmed with the power that’s present in both the Ultra and Master League.

