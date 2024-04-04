Pokemon Go Kartana: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Pokemon Go fans in the Northern Hemisphere can find the Ultra Beast Kartana through Raids, so let’s break down its best moveset for both PvP and Raid content.

Pokemon Go’s Sizeable Surprises event features two Ultra Beasts that trainers can take on, including the teeny tiny Kartana.

Kartana is a Grass/Steel-type Pokemon introduced in Generation 7, and was added to the mobile game back in September 2022. It’s also a regional exclusive Pokemon, meaning only trainers who live in the Northern Hemisphere can catch it.

So, those trainers looking to use Kartana in Pokemon Go will need to know every move it can learn, as well as its best move choices for PvP and Raid content.

Article continues after ad

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Kartana all moves

Fast Moves

Razor Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Air Slash (Air)

Charged Moves

Aerial Ace (Flying)

Night Slash (Dark)

X-Scissor (Bug)

Leaf Blade (Grass/STAB)

Pokemon Go Kartana best moveset for PvP

For PvP content, the best moveset for Kartana is Razor Leaf as the Fast Move with Leaf Blade and X-Scissor as the Charged Moves.

Razor Leaf should be Kartana’s chosen Fast Move thanks to its damage output and STAB benefits. While Air Slash is a great option, Razor Leaf’s STAB slightly edges it out.

Article continues after ad

Leaf Blade should be Kartana’s first choice of Charged Move as it has the highest power and similar energy costs compared to the rest of its moves. The second option should go to X-Scissor thanks to type coverage and its overall DPS potential.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Kartana best moveset for Raids

For Raid content, the best moveset for Kartana is Razor Leaf as the Fast Move with Leaf Blade and Aerial Ace as the Charged Moves.

When using Kartana in Raid content, it’s best to make it a Grass-type attacker, so both Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade are its only options. The second Charged Move slot should go to Aerial Ace thanks to its high power.

That’s everything you need to know about Kartana’s best movesets in Pokemon Go. For more guide content, check out these other links below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes

Article continues after ad