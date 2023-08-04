Pokemon Go Carbink Raid guide: Weaknesses, counters & how to beat

Carbink is a tricky battle in Pokemon Go, bringing a highly sought-after creature into a thrilling yet challenging Raid. So, here’s how to defeat Carbink along with the best counters, its weaknesses, and whether you’ll be lucky enough to catch a Shiny version.

Raids aren’t meant to be easy to complete, and Carbink is no different, dealing impressive damage and taking hits like few other Pokemon in the game. Thanks to this, even the highest-level players can struggle when they’re not using the perfect roster of Pokemon.

So, to help you defeat this Raid and ensure you can get hold of our very own Carbink in Pokemon Go, here’s everything you need to know about it, including its weaknesses, counters, and how to catch it.

Contents

Pokemon Go Carbink weaknesses

Carbink is a Rock/Fairy-type Pokemon which means it’s vulnerable to Steel, Ground, Water, and Grass moves.

It’s also worth noting that Carbink is resistant to Normal, Flying, Bug, Fire, Dark, and Dragon, so you’ll need to be careful with your counters.

Pokemon Go Carbink counters

Here are some of the best counters for Carbink in Raids in Pokemon Go:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head Mega Aggron Iron Tail Heavy Slam Genesect Metal Claw Magnet Bomb Excadrill Metal Claw Iron Head Mega Aerodactyl Steel Wing Iron Head Zacian Metal Claw Iron Head Melmetal Thunder Shock Double Iron Bash Lucario Bullet Punch Flash Cannon Scizor Bullet Punch Iron Head

Carbink moveset in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company Carbink has plenty of powerful moves.

Fast Moves

Tackle (Normal)

Rock Throw (Rock)

Charged Moves

Rock Slide (Rock)

Power Gem (Rock)

Moonblast (Fairy)

How to get Carbink in Pokemon Go

Thanks to Pokemon Go Fest 2023, some players will be able to get Carbink by battling it in Raids during the in-person events in London, Osaka, and New York.

Players can also find Carbink during the Global event on August 26-27 through Field Research encounters. If you manage to defeat a Carbink, you’ll then be given a chance to capture it.

Can Carbink be Shiny?

Currently, there is no Shiny version of Carbink in Pokemon Go.

While there isn’t one quite yet, that’s not a confirmation that a Shiny Carbink will never be in Pokemon Go. It’s entirely likely the creature will soon appear, so we’ll update this if the rare version is released.

