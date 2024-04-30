Pokemon Go Glitz and Glam Special Research tasks & rewards

Niantic is giving Pokemon Go players another chance to get Diancie with the free Glitz and Glam Special Research. Here’s everything to know about the tasks and rewards.

Pokemon Go is making the Mythical Pokemon Diancie more widely available with the free Glitz and Glam Special Research event. Starting on May 1, players will be able to access a new set of quests, and the reward for completing them all is the Jewel Pokemon itself.

Though Diancie debuted during Pokemon Go Fest 2023, this rare and powerful Rock/Fairy Type has not been available since.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Glitz and Glam Special Research tasks and what you’ll need to do to get Diancie.

How to complete the Diancie Special Research

Thanks to Leek Duck, we know the tasks and rewards for the Glitz and Glam Special Research. Note that those who caught Diancie during the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 will earn Diancie Candy rather than a second encounter with the Mythical.

Details for the tasks and their rewards can be found below:

Step 1 of 6

Spin 5 PokeStops of Gyms – x5 Poke Balls

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Nosepass encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 3,000 XP, Roggenrola encounter, x1 Lure Module

Step 2 of 6

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – Spritzee encounter

Power up Pokemon 20 times – x3 Pinap Berry

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Swirlix encounter

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Sableye encounter, x1 Incense

Step 3 of 6

Use an Incense – x15 Poke Balls

Power up Pokemon 20 times – Onix encounter

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – x3 Pinap Berry

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Carbink encounter, x1 Lucky Egg

Step 4 of 6

Complete 5 Field Research Tasks – x10 Poke Ball

Power up Pokemon 25 times – x10 Great Balls

Catch 30 Pokemon – x10 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Diancie encounter, x2,000 Stardust

Step 5 of 6

Evolve 5 Pokemon – x1 Rare Candy

Power up 15 Fairy-type Pokemon – x1 Rare Candy

Power up 15 Rock-type Pokemon – x1 Rare Candy

Rewards: 2,000 XP, x300 Diancie Mega Energy, x3 Golden Razz Berry

Step 6 of 6

Claim reward! – 2,000 XP

Claim reward! – x2,000 Stardust

Claim reward! – 2,000 XP

Rewards: 2,000 XP, x25 Diancie stickers

