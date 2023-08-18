Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York City Special & Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York City has arrived with two Special Research quests and a Timed Research quest for you to enjoy. Here’s everything we know about them.
Pokemon Go’s biggest annual event, Go Fest, is taking place across the world with three in-person events that lead up to Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global.
New York City’s in-person event has arrived, and Niantic has released two Special Research and one Timed Research quests for fans to work their way through.
Here’s everything we know, thanks to Serebii, including the tasks and rewards you’ll be faced with.
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York Park Adventure Special Research tasks & rewards
Here are all the tasks and rewards in the New York Park Adventure Special Research quest:
Step 1 of 5
- Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 2 Incense
- Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls
- Catch 10 Pokemon – 3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, Aerodactyl encounter, and 2 Egg Incubators
Step 2 of 5
- Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Cursed Treasures habitat – Golett encounter
- In the Cursed Treasures habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Golett Candy
- Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Poison Swamp habitat – Skrelp encounter
- In the Poison Swamp habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Skrelp Candy
- Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Prehistoric Volcano habitat – Kangaskhan encounter
- In the Prehistoric Volcano habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Kangaskhan Candy
- Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Volcanic Island habitat – Lucario encounter
- In the Althetic Field habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Lucario Candy
Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, Carbink encounter, and 2 Pinap Berries
Step 3 of 5
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 23 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokemon – 2023 Stardust
- Make 3 Great Throws – 2023 XP
Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, Diancie encounter, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 4 of 5
- Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 23 Ultra Balls
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2 Star Pieces
- Earn 2023 Stardust – 2023 XP
Rewards: 1 Go Fest Sticker, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diancie Avatar Shirt
Step 5 of 5
- Mega Evolve Diancie – 3 Rare Candy
- Make a new friend – 25 Diancie Candy
- Trade Pokemon 3 times – 2 Lure Modules
Rewards: 20 Diancie XL Candy, 5 Diancie Stickers, and a Treasure Map Avatar Pose
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York City Sights Special Research tasks & rewards
Here are the tasks and rewards in the New York City Sights Special Research, which gives you access to Rayquaza:
Step 1 of 5
- Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms – 2 Incense
- Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls
- Give your buddy 3 treats – 2 Nanab Berries
Rewards: 2 Potions, 2 Poffins, and 2 Revives
Step 2 of 5
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2 Max Revives
- Use a supereffective Charged Attack – 2 Super Potions
- Win a Mega Raid – 2 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 2 Max Potions, 2 Super Incubators, and 2 Max Revives
Step 3 of 5
- Hatch 2 Eggs – 2023 Stardust
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 23 Poke Balls
- Walk 1km – 2 Hyper Potions
Rewards: 2 Raid Passes, 1 Meteorite, and 2 Golden Razz Berries
Step 4 of 5
- Win 1 Raid – 100 Rayquaza Mega Energy
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 23 Poke Balls
- Earn 384 Stardust – 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy
Rewards: 2023 Stardust, 150 Mega Rayquaza Energy, and 2 Rare Candy
Step 5 of 5
- Mega Evolve Rayquaza – 25 Rayquaza Candy
- Battle in a Raid with your Buddy – 2 Star Pieces
- Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon – 2 Lure Modules
Rewards: 20 Rayquaza XL Candy, 1 Meteorite, and 2 XL Rare Candy
Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Go for Gold Timed Research tasks & rewards
Here are the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Go for Gold Timed Research:
Step 1 of 3
- Catch 10 Pokemon – 2023 Stardust
- Power up Pokemon 5 times – 23 Poke Balls
- Use an Incense – 3 Nanab Berries
Rewards: 3 Razz Berries, 1 Egg Incubator, 2023 XP
Step 2 of 3
- Follow a Route – 1 Lucky Egg
- Hatch 2 Eggs – 3 Revive
- Explore 1km – 3 Razz Berries
Rewards: 3 Super Potion, 1 Lucky Egg, 3 Pinap Berries
Step 3 of 3
- Claim reward – 2023 XP
- Claim reward – 2023 Stardust
- Claim reward – 2023 XP
Rewards: 100 Sableye Mega Candy, 80 Poke Coins, 3 Golden Razz Berry
That’s everything you need to know about the Go Fest 2023 New York City Special Research quests! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:
