Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York City Special & Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York City has arrived with two Special Research quests and a Timed Research quest for you to enjoy. Here’s everything we know about them.

Pokemon Go’s biggest annual event, Go Fest, is taking place across the world with three in-person events that lead up to Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global.

New York City’s in-person event has arrived, and Niantic has released two Special Research and one Timed Research quests for fans to work their way through.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything we know, thanks to Serebii, including the tasks and rewards you’ll be faced with.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York Park Adventure Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all the tasks and rewards in the New York Park Adventure Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 5

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 2 Incense

Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon – 3 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, Aerodactyl encounter, and 2 Egg Incubators

Step 2 of 5

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Cursed Treasures habitat – Golett encounter

In the Cursed Treasures habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Golett Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Poison Swamp habitat – Skrelp encounter

In the Poison Swamp habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Skrelp Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Prehistoric Volcano habitat – Kangaskhan encounter

In the Prehistoric Volcano habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Kangaskhan Candy

Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Volcanic Island habitat – Lucario encounter

In the Althetic Field habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught – 25 Lucario Candy

Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, Carbink encounter, and 2 Pinap Berries

Step 3 of 5

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 23 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokemon – 2023 Stardust

Make 3 Great Throws – 2023 XP

Rewards: 2 Golden Razz Berries, Diancie encounter, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – 23 Ultra Balls

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2 Star Pieces

Earn 2023 Stardust – 2023 XP

Rewards: 1 Go Fest Sticker, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diancie Avatar Shirt

Step 5 of 5

Mega Evolve Diancie – 3 Rare Candy

Make a new friend – 25 Diancie Candy

Trade Pokemon 3 times – 2 Lure Modules

Rewards: 20 Diancie XL Candy, 5 Diancie Stickers, and a Treasure Map Avatar Pose

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York City Sights Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks and rewards in the New York City Sights Special Research, which gives you access to Rayquaza:

Step 1 of 5

Spin 15 PokeStops or Gyms – 2 Incense

Use an Incense – 23 Poke Balls

Give your buddy 3 treats – 2 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 2 Potions, 2 Poffins, and 2 Revives

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Step 2 of 5

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2 Max Revives

Use a supereffective Charged Attack – 2 Super Potions

Win a Mega Raid – 2 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 2 Max Potions, 2 Super Incubators, and 2 Max Revives

Step 3 of 5

Hatch 2 Eggs – 2023 Stardust

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 23 Poke Balls

Walk 1km – 2 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 2 Raid Passes, 1 Meteorite, and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Article continues after ad

Step 4 of 5

Win 1 Raid – 100 Rayquaza Mega Energy

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 23 Poke Balls

Earn 384 Stardust – 150 Rayquaza Mega Energy

Rewards: 2023 Stardust, 150 Mega Rayquaza Energy, and 2 Rare Candy

Step 5 of 5

Mega Evolve Rayquaza – 25 Rayquaza Candy

Battle in a Raid with your Buddy – 2 Star Pieces

Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon – 2 Lure Modules

Rewards: 20 Rayquaza XL Candy, 1 Meteorite, and 2 XL Rare Candy

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Go for Gold Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Go for Gold Timed Research:

Step 1 of 3

Catch 10 Pokemon – 2023 Stardust

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 23 Poke Balls

Use an Incense – 3 Nanab Berries

Rewards: 3 Razz Berries, 1 Egg Incubator, 2023 XP

Article continues after ad

Step 2 of 3

Follow a Route – 1 Lucky Egg

Hatch 2 Eggs – 3 Revive

Explore 1km – 3 Razz Berries

Rewards: 3 Super Potion, 1 Lucky Egg, 3 Pinap Berries

Step 3 of 3

Claim reward – 2023 XP

Claim reward – 2023 Stardust

Claim reward – 2023 XP

Rewards: 100 Sableye Mega Candy, 80 Poke Coins, 3 Golden Razz Berry

That’s everything you need to know about the Go Fest 2023 New York City Special Research quests! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour guide | Current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters | Grunt counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go shop: Items list, prices, box changes | Pokemon Go promo codes

Article continues after ad