Overwatch 2: How to fix voice chat error 1002

Is your voice chat not working in Overwatch 2? Try out these methods to fix the voice chat error 1002 to help you get back to listening to your team’s callouts.

While Overwatch 2 regularly receives bug fixes, the game still has a fair share of recurring issues – one of which is the voice chat 1002 error, which kicks you out of the in-game voice chat.

This can be quite an annoying one, especially in competitive. Overwatch 2 does let you ping your teammates, but sometimes there are just certain things that are easier to point out in voice chat.

If you’d like to fix the 1002 error, these are some of the methods you can try.

Article continues after ad

How to fix voice chat error 1002 in Overwatch 2

One way to fix the voice chat error 1002 is by disabling IPv6 on your network device. Follow the steps below:

Open Network Connections. You can type this in the search bar to find it. Right-click your current active network. Select Properties. Uncheck the IPv6 box. Press OK.

Afterward, load the game again and see if you can join voice chat. Still doesn’t work? There’s another fix you can try, and this only requires you to open the Battlenet app. There’s a scan and repair feature available when you click the settings icon beside “Play.”

Article continues after ad

Press that and wait until the process is finished. This should re-download and repair any missing files in the game. Though if that didn’t work for you, there are some alternative methods you can try to fix voice error 1002:

Article continues after ad

Update your audio driver

Change your network connection

Reinstall Overwatch 2

That said, if you’ve tried everything and nothing worked, then the servers could be experiencing issues or maintenance. You can check this via Overwatch 2’s server status.

There are other issues occurring to some players in the game right now, like incorrect leaver penalties and not being able to join a group since the recent Mirrorwatch patch.

Issues like these tend to resolve themselves, though players will have to be patient and wait for them to be patched out.