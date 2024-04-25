How to get Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks: 3 hero skins in Season 10

Frankly, we’re too afraid to objectify Widowmaker at this point. You do you queen.

Here’s how to get Overwatch 2’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks to unlock three skins that were previously sold in the game’s shop.

The new Xbox Game Pass ultimate perk has just dropped for Overwatch 2. This isn’t the first time Overwatch 2 has received a Game Pass ultimate perk, as previously, players could unlock new heroes just by subscribing.

That said, this time, players get to claim Widowmaker, Junker Queen, and Kiriko skins that were previously available in the shop from the Season 10 Perks Bundle.

If you’re keen on grabbing these in-game cosmetics, find out how to get and claim Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks.

How to get Overwatch 2 Season 10 Perks Bundle

You can get the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Perks bundle by subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate directly from the site or Xbox app.

However, for the rewards to appear in-game, you’ll need to ensure you’ve linked both your Overwatch 2 account and your Xbox account. This option is available through the Battlenet account settings page under the “Connections” tab.

Once that’s all settled, follow the steps below to claim the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Perks Bundle:

Head to the Xbox Game Pass app and open the Perks tab. Select the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Perks Bundle. Claim the reward in the form of a code. Redeem the code via the Microsoft account page from your browser. Load Overwatch 2 on your Xbox; the skins should be available in the Hero Gallery.

One thing to keep in mind is that while Overwatch 2 has cross-progression, you’ll need to load the game on Xbox first to get the skins. After that, you can go back to whatever platform you’re originally playing, and you should be able to find them in-game.

All Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Season 10 Perks Rewards

Below are all the skins you’ll receive in the game once you’ve successfully claimed the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Perks Bundle:

Medusa Widowmaker Legendary Skin

Executioner Junker Queen Legendary Skin

Visual Kei Kiriko Epic Skin

That sums up all you need to know about how to claim the Overwatch 2 Season 10 Perks Bundle. Considering the price of cosmetics recently, this is a really decent deal. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if another Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass perk drops, so keep checking back!