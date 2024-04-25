Overwatch 2 players are getting banned for leaving games they’re not even leaving

Some Overwatch 2 players have been getting hit with incorrect leaver penalties, resulting in them getting banned despite not actually leaving games.

Leaving games in Overwatch 2 has consequences, especially in competitive play. Do it enough and you’ll eventually get banned for the entire season. Though based on recent reports from Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 forum, this occurred to some players despite them not even leaving the game in the first place.

According to one player, they received a 15-minute ban after playing a few games earlier with some friends.

Meanwhile, others mentioned that they were suspended for 15 minutes before being hit with a full Season 10 ban shortly after, without any notification or warning.

Article continues after ad

These players claimed that they just played the game normally and didn’t leave any of their matches. Additionally, based on a similar report on X, this apparently also happened to those who got kicked from a match due to a ‘failed to connect to server’ error.

Article continues after ad

While obviously concerning to the player base as a whole, Blizzard is aware of the issue, and devs have promised to provide updates regarding leaver penalties not applying correctly.

“Please do not submit appeals for this as we will address it for all affected players rather than reviewing individual cases. Thanks for your patience and understanding,” they added.

Article continues after ad

So, if you suddenly get a random ban despite not leaving a game in Overwatch 2, it’s best to just wait it out at the moment.

This isn’t the only recurring issue at the moment, as some players have also experienced not being able to play with friends due to a bug. From the looks of it, all these issues could likely be caused by server issues since the Mirrorwatch patch.