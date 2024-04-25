GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2 players are getting banned for leaving games they’re not even leaving

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring Ashe in Overwatch 2.Blizzard

Ashe remains a strong option for DPS players in Season 9.

Some Overwatch 2 players have been getting hit with incorrect leaver penalties, resulting in them getting banned despite not actually leaving games.

Leaving games in Overwatch 2 has consequences, especially in competitive play. Do it enough and you’ll eventually get banned for the entire season. Though based on recent reports from Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 forum, this occurred to some players despite them not even leaving the game in the first place.

According to one player, they received a 15-minute ban after playing a few games earlier with some friends. 

Meanwhile, others mentioned that they were suspended for 15 minutes before being hit with a full Season 10 ban shortly after, without any notification or warning.

These players claimed that they just played the game normally and didn’t leave any of their matches. Additionally, based on a similar report on X, this apparently also happened to those who got kicked from a match due to a ‘failed to connect to server’ error.

While obviously concerning to the player base as a whole, Blizzard is aware of the issue, and devs have promised to provide updates regarding leaver penalties not applying correctly.

“Please do not submit appeals for this as we will address it for all affected players rather than reviewing individual cases. Thanks for your patience and understanding,” they added.

So, if you suddenly get a random ban despite not leaving a game in Overwatch 2, it’s best to just wait it out at the moment.

This isn’t the only recurring issue at the moment, as some players have also experienced not being able to play with friends due to a bug. From the looks of it, all these issues could likely be caused by server issues since the Mirrorwatch patch.

Related Topics

overwatch 2

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

keep reading
medusa ow2 skin
Overwatch
How to get Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks: 3 hero skins in Season 10
Michelle Cornelia
Overwatch 2 Season 9: Champions splash art
Overwatch
Overwatch 2: How to fix ‘player already changing groups’ error
Michelle Cornelia
Overwatch 2 PvE gameplay image
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 devs tweak matchmaking after Season 10 causes queue time delays
Liam Ho
Agent Colomar Sombra skin in overwatch 2
Overwatch
Overwatch 2’s Mirrorwatch event has players begging for permanent Support Sombra
Michael Gwilliam

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.