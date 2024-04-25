GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2: How to fix ‘player already changing groups’ error

Michelle Cornelia
Overwatch 2 Season 9: Champions splash artBlizzard

A new bug has been occurring in Overwatch 2 since the latest update, leaving players unable to join a group and play with friends. Here’s how to fix the ‘player already changing groups’ error in Overwatch 2.

It’s no secret that playing Overwatch 2 is a lot more fun with friends, considering all the things that you could encounter when playing solo or even just by joining voice chat

And now that the Mirrorwatch event has also dropped, there’s all the more reason to group up and figure out fun different comps with your friend group. 

That said, some players have reported encountering a  ‘player already changing groups’ error when trying to join a group. Don’t worry, though, as you can try a few workarounds to get it fixed. Read on to find out how to fix the player already changing groups error in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: How do you fix the ‘player already changing groups’ error?

One way to bypass the Overwatch 2  ‘player already changing groups’ error is by joining your friend directly from an invite on your platform.

For example, if you’re playing on Xbox, have your friend send an invite so you can boot up Overwatch 2 and immediately join them without having to use the in-game menu.

This applies to other platforms as well, such as Steam and PlayStation. If nothing works, then you could reinstall the game as a last resort.

Like any other major update, Overwatch 2 tends to encounter problems and bugs once a new patch rolls out. It’s unclear when the official fix for this will be available, but at the moment, you can try the methods above to fix the issue.

Other than that, you can also keep an eye on Overwatch 2’s server status to check out if there are any other hiccups happening in-game.

Related Topics

overwatch 2

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

keep reading
medusa ow2 skin
Overwatch
How to get Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks: 3 hero skins in Season 10
Michelle Cornelia
Overwatch 2 PvE gameplay image
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 devs tweak matchmaking after Season 10 causes queue time delays
Liam Ho
Agent Colomar Sombra skin in overwatch 2
Overwatch
Overwatch 2’s Mirrorwatch event has players begging for permanent Support Sombra
Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 players can’t get enough of Mei’s “aggressive” prototype hero design
Declan Mclaughlin
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech