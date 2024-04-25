Overwatch 2: How to fix ‘player already changing groups’ error

A new bug has been occurring in Overwatch 2 since the latest update, leaving players unable to join a group and play with friends. Here’s how to fix the ‘player already changing groups’ error in Overwatch 2.

It’s no secret that playing Overwatch 2 is a lot more fun with friends, considering all the things that you could encounter when playing solo or even just by joining voice chat.

And now that the Mirrorwatch event has also dropped, there’s all the more reason to group up and figure out fun different comps with your friend group.

That said, some players have reported encountering a ‘player already changing groups’ error when trying to join a group. Don’t worry, though, as you can try a few workarounds to get it fixed. Read on to find out how to fix the player already changing groups error in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: How do you fix the ‘player already changing groups’ error?

One way to bypass the Overwatch 2 ‘player already changing groups’ error is by joining your friend directly from an invite on your platform.

For example, if you’re playing on Xbox, have your friend send an invite so you can boot up Overwatch 2 and immediately join them without having to use the in-game menu.

This applies to other platforms as well, such as Steam and PlayStation. If nothing works, then you could reinstall the game as a last resort.

Like any other major update, Overwatch 2 tends to encounter problems and bugs once a new patch rolls out. It’s unclear when the official fix for this will be available, but at the moment, you can try the methods above to fix the issue.

Other than that, you can also keep an eye on Overwatch 2’s server status to check out if there are any other hiccups happening in-game.