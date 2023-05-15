Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans discover epic Ocarina of Time Easter Egg

When using the cooking mechanic during The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one player noticed that Link can be heard humming along to some of the most iconic tunes from the franchise, including Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game, one that fully transforms the iconic location of Hyrule. Within the world, players can stumble across many hidden secrets and Easter Eggs, some of which players have begun posting about online.

One such example just arrived on the Zelda subreddit where one fan pointed out a new small but nonetheless exciting Easter Egg while cooking up a feast in Tears of the Kingdom. One that is a massive call back to arguably the most beloved Zelda title of them all, Ocarina of Time.

When Link cooks in Tears of the Kingdom, he can often be heard humming along. One fan noticed that the tunes he hums are actually familiar and, as posted in the Reddit thread, are songs from Ocarina of Time.

The two tunes that Link can be heard singing are the title theme from Ocarina of Time as well as Saria Songs. While it is unclear if this is simply an awesome Easter Egg or a hint at Link actually remembering his past lives, we cannot confirm at the time of writing.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans notice Ocarina of Time Easter Egg when cooking

Regardless, it is a fantastic call back to the older games while also recognizing just how big of a role music plays in the Zelda franchise.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if Link hums any other great Zelda tracks as well as any other cool new Easter Eggs that are sure to pop up in the coming weeks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.

Want more Zelda news and updates? Be sure to check out some of Dexerto’s full Tears of the Kingdom coverage below:

Sky Islands map in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | All Geoglyph locations | Do weapons still break in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? | All Great Fairy Fountain locations | All Skyview Tower locations | How to get Zelda’s Golden Horse | Best place to farm Zonaite | How to increase your inventory slots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Bubbal Gem locations | Bargainer Statue locations | How to get Phantom Armor set | Where to get the Steering Wheel | How to respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | How to get Autobuild | How to get Hylian Shield