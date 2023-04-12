Breath of the Wild streamer defeated Ganon using their Ocarina to control Link

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild streamer ‘Gv_Mimi’ has managed to defeat the final boss encounter against Ganon using their real-life Ocarina to control Link’s moveset and abilities.

Part of the vast open world of Breath of the Wild means that players can fast-track their final meeting with Ganon. As a result, speedrunners all over the internet were quick to upload videos of them diving straight into the action against the big bad. Some even choosing to take Ganon on with no clothing equipped and a measly stick for a weapon.

Article continues after ad

In a great throwback to another beloved Zelda title, one player has beaten Ganon with an Ocarina in a homage to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Enter streamer gv_mimi, who goes by Mimi. Mimi is a variety streamer who spends most of their time streaming all things Breath of the Wild. From challenges and speedruns, Mimi is clearly an expert when it comes to all things Zelda.

Since March 2023, Mimi has been working through beating Breath of the Wild by mapping notes out on their Ocarina, with each note programmed to Link’s moveset and abilities. Since starting last month, Mimi has been updating their fans and viewers on their progress.

Article continues after ad

Breath of the Wild streamer defeats Ganon using an Ocarina

And after over a month of trying, they have finally beaten Ganon using, you guessed it, their Ocarina.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Yes! We did it, let’s friggin go.” Mimi can then be seen covering their face, the relief palpable through the screen.

And with the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, set to release later this year, there’s no telling what speedrunners and Zelda experts will achieve when the game finally releases.

Article continues after ad

Just this week, Dexerto reported that modders finally created a multiplayer mod for Breath of the Wild. Allowing up to 32 players to join the one session and traverse through the fields of Hyrule together.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.