Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom main theme discovered on Japanese website

There are few video game soundtracks out there as great as The Legend of Zelda‘s. From hit bangers like Geurdo Valley to Great Fairy’s Fountain, Zelda’s music spans across a large variety of genres and personal tastes.

With the recent final pre-launch trailer for Tears of the Kingdom, a lot of fans are interested in accessing as much of the game‘s soundtrack as possible.

The main theme for Tears of the Kingdom was discovered on Japan’s official website for the game, and fans have been keeping the song on repeat since. It is one of the many revealed features of Tears of the Kingdom drawing on players’ excitement for more adventures in Hyrule.

What is Tears of the Kingdom’s main theme?

While there is no official title for the song other than “Main Theme,” no other words are necessary to describe its appeal or the story it will carry. It carries the familiar notes of the Breath of the Wild theme while giving them a unique, previously unheard flair.

You can listen to the full theme below.

The comments are filled with fans responding positively to the theme. Some have even gone as far as saying the song has made them cry after years of waiting for more Zelda. Others are reminded of how the original Breath of the Wild release had made them feel.

For many players, The Legend of Zelda is more than just a video game series. It offers a comforting sense of nostalgia, acts as an escape from reality, and provides countless hours of immersive lore to lose themselves in.

Whether you consider yourself a competitive combat-focused player or a fan motivated by story, Zelda will have something for you. This new theme seems to perfectly express players’ excitement and feelings. It draws out our raw emotion and re-invites us into the beloved, familiar world that is Hyrule.