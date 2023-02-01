Legend of Zelda fans demand better weapon durability for Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda fans are worried about weapon durability following Breath of the Wild, demanding changes to allow weapon repair or better useability durations.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild reimagined the series for open-world gameplay on the WiiU and Nintendo Switch. Remaining one of the most popular titles for the portable console, Breath of the Wild gave fans an exciting new way to explore Link’s story – however, there were a few bumps.

While many Legend of Zelda fans enjoyed their wild exploration of Hyrule, one prominent issue was mentioned widely by most who picked up the title – the weapon system. Breath of the Wild utilizes a degradation system with weapons, as they quickly wear down and break with regular use.

Additionally, higher-level weapons and gear can be challenging to find, creating a frustrating cycle of finding, using, breaking, and replacing high-level options. Legend of Zelda players are now hoping the system will be addressed in the upcoming sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, offering a more balanced weapon degradation system.

The Legend of Zelda players suggest repair stations for weapons

In a Twitter post by GifZelda, the player states that a change in the weapon system is needed in Tears of the Kingdom. They throw out the idea of weapons being indestructible, allowing players to simply throw away the gear they no longer use.

Other fans in the comments are interested in keeping the system in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but with some tweaks. One player states, “a proper durability meter and maybe a repair/upgrade system would be nice too” while another adds, “My perfect solution would be to have a starter sword that doesn’t break(eventually you replace it w/ master sword) but you can still pick up and cycle through weapons the same as BoTW”.

Others have similar views, with many interested in a crafting system that offers both the ability to repair failing weapons and upgrade those that may be particularly handy. These crafting options wouldn’t be difficult to integrate, as Breath of the Wild has a robust crafting system already in place.

With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just months away, players will likely get insight into the weapon system soon. Hopefully, a solution will be offered for the fragile weapons, making it easier to keep the best options at hand in major battles.