Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player builds functioning “Armored Core” Mecha

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have only had the game for a few days, but they’re already pushing the mechanics of the game to a new level- with one player deciding to build a powerful mech that looks like it came straight from Titanfall.

The Ultrahand tool has given Tears of the Kingdom players a near-infinite ability to make strange and whacky vehicles for traversing Hyrule, but this player took it to the next level by building a mech that stands upright and moves just as quickly as normal vehicles.

The mech is even equipped with powerful laser cannons, which can make quick work of enemies, even when they outnumber Link.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player creates fully-functional mecha

A TikTok video by user SoulBanana showing off the mech’s capabilities quickly went viral, with Twitter also catching the creation.

In the montage, which has a suitable epic backing track, the player shows off the mech, which uses wheels and counterweights to stay upright. They then board it and use the laser weapons on each arm to take down an enemy camp near-instantly.

Even a larger encampment is reduced to ashes when the mech targets a cache of explosive barrels with the cannons.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tears of the Kingdom players have been making the most of these whacky new tools from the moment they got back to Hyrule, but this mech is probably the most insane build so far. However, as players get better at the game, there’s no telling what they’ll make next.

If you want to try and craft vehicles as powerful as this, try checking out our in-depth guide to the Ultrahand tool and how it can be used to build weapons and planes.

And for more updates on what Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are doing with the new game, check out the new trend of gluing Koroks to missiles.