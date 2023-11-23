Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom hits lowest price for Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch mega-hit The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has just been slashed to only $49.99 for Walmart’s Black Friday sale – saving you $20 instantly off its regular tag.

This epic Zelda sequel lays out a magical kingdom of puzzles, dragons, and mystical threats for you to tackle at your own pace. New abilities let Link traverse the land and skies of Hyrule like never before in the franchise, reaching towering heights.

For less than $50, Tears of the Kingdom’s sprawling world delivers hundreds of hours of legendary adventuring. Jaw-dropping environments and cinematic spectacle push the Nintendo Switch‘s limits.

Clever dungeons and challenges reward curiosity with ingenious solutions, continuing the clever design Zelda is revered for. Live out childhood power fantasies against towering dragons and mystical foes using rune abilities, makeshift weapons, and intricate combat.

Get your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Released earlier this year to rave reviews, it expands and improves Breath of the Wild’s lauded open-world format in nearly every way. Critics call it an instant classic and one of the console’s must-have exclusives.

Already considered one of gaming’s greatest sequels months after launch, Tears of the Kingdom rarely sees discounts this steep. No fan should miss their chance to dive into the next chapter of Link’s journey.

This deal won’t last forever, though. Snatch up the year’s biggest Switch game for now before this lightning deal concludes. Begin your own handcrafted quest across Hyrule for less today.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.