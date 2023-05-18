All Dragon locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom includes some very large and beautiful Dragons that Link can find and interact with, continue reading for our full guide on where their locations are throughout the land of Hyrule and the sky above.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has already been a massive hit with fans and critics alike. As one can expect from the newest Zelda title, the large open world of Hyrule offers up hours upon hours of exploration.

So much so that it is almost impossible to see everything and find everything at this stage in the game’s release.

However, some collectibles and exploration items are bigger than others and offer up greater rewards. Similar to Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom includes Dragon’s flying around Hyrule.

These majestic creatures gift players with valuable and rare items. For those wanting to know the location of each Dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and what they will give you, here is everything you need to know.

Contents:

What items do you get from Dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The main reason to find and hunt Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom is that they give Link some pretty rare materials. However, what items you get depends on where you hit the Dragon. For example, shooting an arrow at their body will drop Dragon scales.

Nintendo Dragons are an important part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hit their claws and they drop claws, attacking their horns dropping Dragon horns and lastly, Shard Spikes, a new item type introduced in Tears of the Kingdom, can be found on the backs of dragons.

Players can simply pick these items up if they are able to land on the Dragon rather than shooting them with an arrow.

Without further ado, here is a breakdown of each Dragon found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Where to find them and some tips on how to get what you need without dying or losing lots of health.

Farosh – Lightning Dragon location & tips

The lightning Dragon known as Farosh can typically be found around the Gerudo Dessert and the surrounding areas such as Lake Hylia. On the map, this section of Hyrule is located towards the southwestern corner.

Nintendo Farosh shoots out electricity when Link is near

Naturally, the easiest way to spot the Dragon is to be as high up as possible. We recommend transporting to either the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower or the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower to spot Farosh.

One thing to note with Farosh is that, when near the Dragon, there is a great chance Link will be hit with bolts of electricity. To combat this, either whip up some shock resistance meals to consume before confronting the Dragon or equip the Rubber Armor set.

Dinraal – Fire Dragon location & tips

Dinraal, the fire Dragon is located near, yep you guessed it, Eldin Mountains and volcano. This area can be located towards the northeastern part of the map, however, it is quite easy to get to early on in the game.

Nintendo Dinraal is named after Din in The Legend of Zelda

Given that Dinraal can often be found circling the mountains, getting a high vantage point is extra important as the Dragon can often be hidden from sight due to the mountain.

Similarly, with Faorsh, Dinraal will hit heavy with fire elemental attacks, so be sure to get some fire resistance meals ready or wear the fire resistance armor that can be found and purchased in nearby villages.

We recommend traveling to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower or Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower so that you can get some eyes on Dinraal before you make the journey towards it.

Naydra – Frost Dragon location & tips

Naydra is the frost Dragon that can be seen roaming about in Hyrule. They can be found towards the southeastern corner of Hyrule, near the Mount Lanayru and East Necluda regions.

Once again, getting as high as possible to spot the Dragon is ideal. For Naydra, the best vantage points are Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower. From there, you should be able to get a pretty clear look at Naydra.

Nintendo Be sure to bring cold-resistant protection when hunting Naydra

As Naydra is an ice Dragon, wearing cold-resistant gear is important to avoid getting frozen mid-flight. Alternatively, there are meals and elixirs that can be made to increase Link’s resistance to the cold.

The Light Dragon location & tips

The Light Dragon is a new inclusion in Tears of the Kingdom. As a result, it is also the hardest one to come across and involves a bit more hunting than the other 3. However, if you follow this guide you should be able to find The Light Dragon with ease.

The thing that makes the Light Dragon the hardest to find is that it travels around the whole of the map. However, while the other 3 tend to move lower to the ground, the Light Dragon typically resides higher in the sky. Between the Sky above and Land plains in the air.

Nintendo The Light Dragon is a new addition in Tears of the Kingdom

Without spoiling too much, this Light Dragon does help Link find a very important item from his past, so locating it offers up more than simply the usual items.

However, the good thing about this Dragon is that it does not have any damaging elements to throw at you. Making it much easier to get close to and engage with that the previous three.

And that is all you need to know about the locations of each of the four Dragon’s found throughout Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

