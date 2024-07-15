Here is everything we know about the Lingsha in Honkai Star Rail, including the possible leaks.

While players are busy pulling for Jade in version 2.3 and waiting for Yunli and Jiaoqiu from version 2.4, leakers have started revealing information beyond that. HoYoverse’s return to Xianzhou Loufu will see the release of a brand new unit Lingsha.

While this character’s name has been revealed officially, the rest of the information is still under a veil. Fortunately, leakers have shed some light on Lingsha which includes her potential element and her possible kit.

The below information is from Shiroha Leaks who has a good track record of providing information that turns out to be reliable and accurate. However, players should still take it with a pinch of salt until developers release the official information.

HoYoverse Lingsha is an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail.

No, Lingsha does not have an official release date yet.

However, leakers have claimed that she will be playable in phase 2 of version 2.5. If that is the case, players can expect her to be available sometime around the second week of October.

Who is Lingsha?

Lingsha is part of Xianzhou Loufu’s Alchemy Commission and currently holds the role of the Cauldron Master. Leaks suggest she is expected to make an appearance in version 2.4 during the Wardance event in Xianzhou Loufu.

Lingsha element and path

Lingsha is leaked to be a Fire unit in Honkai Star Rail, hailing from the path of The Abundance. If this is true, she can become a possible replacement for Gallagher, who is a 4-star unit, but has the same element and path.

Lingsha abilities

Here is what leakers have to say regarding Lingsha’s abilities so far:

Whenever Lingsha will use her Ultimate, the summoned rabbit will get an Action Forward by 100%

The rabbit can deal follow-up attacks and heal the entire team

Rabbit can cleanse one debuff from the entire team

Reduces toughness and applies debuff on enemies based on Eidolon level

Healing is better than Luocha

As always, take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for official confirmation from the developers.

For more on Honkai Star Rail, you can check out our guide for Firefly. If you want to learn about the game, check out our guides for codes, Twitch drops, and voice actors.