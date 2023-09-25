Sunday in Honkai Star Rail: Leaks & everything we know

Sunday is an upcoming unit in Honkai Star Rail leaked by the community. Here is what we know about Sunday so far in the game.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.3 progressed the story surrounding the Xianzhou Loufu. However, with every patch that is being released in the game, the story surrounding the Xianzhou is coming to a close and we are moving towards future regions in the game.

As such, characters from the region are starting to get leaked with Sunday being the latest one. There is very little we know about Sunday right now, but we will update this article with more information once it becomes available.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, here is all you need to know about Sunday so far in Honkai Star Rail.

Contents

Sunday concept art in Honkai Star Rail

The concept art for Sunday was leaked by a leaker named stepleaker. The leaked concept art has been presented in the link provided above.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Currently, Sunday does not have an official release date in Honkai Star Rail. However, the character is expected to make his first appearance in the Penacony.

What is Sunday’s element in Honkai Star Rail?

Sunday does not have an element in Honkai Star Rail yet. However, we will update this section with new information once it becomes available.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, this is all we know about Sunday so far in Honkai Star Rail. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Honkai Star Rail free to play? | Is Honkai Star Rail open world? | Is Honkai Star Rail coming to Nintendo Switch? | Honkai Stair Rail PC and mobile requirements | All Honkai Star Rail Ice characters | All Honkai Star Rail Wind characters | Honkai Star Rail voice actors | Honkai Star Rail Twitch drops | Are there redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail | Does Honkai Star Rail have controller support? | Should you choose Stelle or Caelus? | How to add friends