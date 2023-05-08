Are you wondering how to take photos in Honkai Star Rail? Our guide has everything you need to use the photo mode in Hoyverse’s latest gacha game.

In Honkai Star Rail, there are situations where you’ll need to take a photo to either complete a mission or absolutely admire a particular location. Fortunately, the game‘s inbuilt photo mode is the perfect way to capture those moments.

Also, taking a photo using the photo mode in Hoyoverse‘s latest gacha RPG is very simple. So, if you are wondering how to take photos in the game, our handy guide has everything you need.

Hoyoverse Taking photos in Honkai Star Rail is pretty straightforward.

How to use the photo mode in Honkai Star Rail?

To use the photo mode in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll need to complete the tutorial first. After that, all you need to do is head to the menu and look for the Camera icon (located on the right side).

You can add filters to those photos, where the intensity is also adjustable, similar to those of social media platforms like Instagram. Switching between the selfie and rear cameras is also possible. You can also zoom in if you want a close-up shot or zoom out to capture the entire object or scenery.

There’s also a menu on the top left that gives you multiple options like – facing the camera, hiding character, personal information, and the game logo, or even defaulting to the first-person POV. Apart from that, there are also a bunch of poses and expressions to choose from before hitting the capture button.

Once you’re satisfied with the output, you can go ahead and save it on your device. You can use the photo mode on both PCs and smartphones, and it works seamlessly.

So, there you have it — that’s all you need to know about using the photo mode in Honkai Star Rail. If you want to level up the rest of your Honkai Star Rail gameplay, then be sure to check out our other tips guides:

