How to link your Honkai Star Rail account to PS5

Honkai Star Rail have arrived on the PlayStation 5, introducing tons of new players, and the ability to enjoy the game on the big screen. So, here’s how to link your Honkai Star Rail account to your PS5.

Since its release, Honkai Star Rail has taken the gacha game world by storm. Featuring an extremely active community, tons of exciting battles and quests, and all those lovable characters, it’s easy to see why the game is so popular.

Now, Honkai Star Rail has expanded, arriving on PS5s all over the world. So, if you’re looking to head into the game on your PlayStation, here’s how to link your Honkai Star Rail account to your PS5 and ensure you don’t lose anything.

How to link a Honkai Star Rail account to your PS5

HoYoverse

There are several different ways to link your Honkai Star Rail account to your PS5, so it’s worth knowing which category you fit into first.

If you’ve played Genshin Impact on your PlayStation before

If you’ve previously played Genshin Impact on your PlayStation, then your PSN account should already be connected to Hoyoverse’s servers.

This means that as soon as you run Honkai Star Rail on your PS5, you’ll automatically be logged into your previous Hoyoverse account and will enter the game with no issue.

Players new to Honkai Star Rail

For those entirely new to Honkai Star Rail and Hoyoverse in general, you’ll need to simply load up the game on your PlayStation and follow the instructions.

It should get you to register and create an account. Do this and your journey will begin!

Players with an existing Honkai Star Rail character on their PC or mobile

If you’ve previously played Honkai Star Rail on your PC or mobile and want to continue the same character on your PlayStation, then you’ll want to follow these steps:

Ensure your HoYoverse account is linked to your PlayStation email. Confirm the location of your PSN account is the same as the server your HSR character is in. Open Honkai Star Rail on your PS5. Choose “Already have an account, log in directly.” Follow the instructions to link your already-made HoYoverse account to the PSN account you’re currently using. Then, your character should appear and you can begin playing.

There you have it, that’s how you can link your Honkai Star Rail account to your PS5. While signing in and getting ready to hop back into the game, take a look at some of our other handy Honkai Star Rail guides and content:

