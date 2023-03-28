Does Honkai Star Rail have multiplayer or co-op?

Honkai Star Rail multiplayer functions a little differently from Genshin Impact, so here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game’s release.

The Honkai Star Rail release date is fast approaching and it won’t be long before players can delve into the new gacha game. While Honkai Star Rail features similarities to Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, there are a number of differences that separates it from HoYoverse’s previous mobile games.

One of these is the game’s multiplayer functionality. In fact, many adventurers will be wondering whether Honkai Star Rail has multiplayer. Fortunately, our handy hub has detailed everything you need to know about these features.

Contents

Is Honkai Star Rail multiplayer?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail’s multiplayer functions very differently to Genshin Impact.

No, Honkai Star Rail is not multiplayer in the traditional sense. While players can add their friends and other adventurers, they can’t team up to take on content together. Instead, players can borrow a friend’s Support Character and use them in Calyxes and the Caverns of Corrosion.

It’s important to note that Support Characters are temporary additions to your team and will be appropriately adjusted to your level. So, those hoping to select a friend’s over-leveled character to melt through their enemies won’t be able to do so.

How to use Support Characters in Honkai Star Rail

In order to play Honkai Star Rail with a friend’s Support Character or a random user’s unit, you’ll need to follow the steps outline below.

Enter any Calyx.

Select ‘Challenge’ to enter the character selection screen.

Click on the green ‘Support’ icon on the right-hand side of the screen.

Choose a Support character and select one from the menu.

It’s important to note, that when a player uses your Support Character, you’ll receive bonuses like Credits. So, setting a Support Character is a great way to earn some extra cash on the side, which is never a bad thing considering how pricey leveling up characters can get.

How to set a Support character in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail Support Characters can give you a helping hand in combat.

Setting up a Support Character is easy to do in Honkai Star Rail and can be done via these simple steps:

Open the in-game menu.

Select your Trailblazer Profile.

Click on the Support Character tab.

Choose your character from the unit list.

We recommend choosing the best Honkai Star Rail characters as your Support Character, as this will increase the chances of people using your units in Calyx runs. This in turn will reward you with more Credits upon their use.

Will Honkai Star Rail add multiplayer in the future?

As of writing, HoYoverse has yet to reveal any news on whether Honkai Star Rail will include traditional multiplayer in the future. While the lack of multiplayer in Honkai Star Rail may be a disappointment to many fans, HoYoverse could always add co-op functionality in the future.

After all, this information has come from the Honkai Star Rail beta and things could change before the game’s official release date.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this piece as soon as we hear more information. In the meantime, check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and updates.

