Honkai Star Rail: What do you get on your birthday?

Honkai Star Rail lets you set your birthday and surprises you with some nice gifts every year. Here’s exactly what you can expect to receive on your birthday in the beloved HoYoverse game.

Fans of Honkai Star Rail will be happy to know that HoYoverse has implemented a birthday feature into their latest turn-based title. After all, birthdays are always a special occasion, and receiving a gift is always going to go down well.

If you’re wondering exactly how to set your birthday in Honkai Star Rail, and what gifts you’ll be given in the game, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

HoYoverse You’ll get some gifts on your birthday in Honkai Star Rail.

What birthday gifts do you get in Honkai Star Rail?

You’ll receive a gift of x100 Stellar Jade, and a birthday cake on your birthday in Honkai Star Rail.

The first birthday cake you’ll get in the game is the First Voyage’s Blessing, and if the birthday system is similar to Genshin Impact, the cake should change each year. Unlike Genshin Impact, however, birthday cakes currently don’t serve a gameplay purpose in Honkai Star Rail, they’re simply nice aesthetic items to have in your inventory that you can use to keep track of the number of years you’ve been onboard the Astral Express for.

Stellar Jade is a currency that can be put towards banner pulls in the game so make sure to keep hold of the birthday Stellar Jade you’re given if you’ve got your eyes on any rare characters coming to the gacha!

How to set your birthday in Honkai Star Rail?

To set your birthday in Honkai Star Rail, simply follow the steps below:

Open the game’s main menu. Navigate to the chat bubble icon that can be found in the top-right corner of the screen. Click on your Trailblazer Profile. Navigate to the Birthday option and select the pencil icon. You’ll be able to set your birthday from the menu that pops up.

It’s important to note that once you’ve set your birthday it cannot be changed after it’s been confirmed.

