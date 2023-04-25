Is Honkai Star Rail coming to PS5 & PS4?

Curious if Honkai Star Rail will be available on PS5 and PS4? Our guide has all the details you need about this new anime game.

Honkai Star Rail is a new turn-based game from the developers behind Genshin Impact, the ever-popular free-to-play gacha game. The title is currently available on PC, iOS, and Android, and many players will be aiming to roll on the current banner and farm the materials needed to level up the best Honkai Star Rail characters.

Nevertheless, many PlayStation players will be wondering whether Honkai Star Rail will make its way to the PS5 and PS4. So, here’s all the information we have at the moment regarding a Honkai Star Rail release on the PlayStation and if you can play it on Sony’s consoles.

Is Honkai Star Rail on PS5 & PS4?

HoYoverse Honkai Star Rail is available on a number of platforms.

No, HoYoverse has yet to give any release date for the PS5 and PS4 versions of Honkai Star Rail. However, we do know that Honkai Star Rail will be released on PlayStation consoles in the future. This news was announced during the game’s Special Program, where HoYoverse revealed early gameplay of how the free-to-play game will look on PS5.

However, if you’re aiming to play Honkai Star Rail when it launches, you’ll want to download the game on iOS, Android, and PC. It’s also important to note that Honkai Star Rail features cross-progression, which means players on PC, Android, and iOS can use the same account across these devices.

Whether cross-progression will be implemented for the PlayStation version remains to be seen, but as always, we’ll update this hub as soon as the developers reveal any updates.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Honkai Star Rail page for all the latest news and guides to ensure you get the best possible start in your adventure through the stars.

